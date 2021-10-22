‘The baby will be born’ · TV News

Pregnant, Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will give more work to José (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The Hebrew, by the way, will even need to throw all the work up and run to his house when he discovers that the woman will have gone into labor. “The baby will be born today,” the girl will shout to Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira), who will slump to the palace to bring her friend in the Record’s biblical novel.

After a turbulent start to their marriage, with even an attempted kidnapping, Pentephres’ daughter (Nando Cunha) is finally going to give herself up to her husband. Romantic, the governor general of Egypt will set up a tent in the middle of the desert for them to lose their virginity together under the starlight.

Letícia Almeida’s character will appear in the last months of pregnancy after a passage of time in the scenes that will be shown from the next 29th. The Israeli will fill her with pampering, but will not be able to fully follow her as the drought dreamed of by Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will be closer every day.

Abumani will then act as Asenate’s nanny. “José said you’re not supposed to be stomping around,” the servant will snort, when he sees his mistress walking around the house with her hand on her lower back.

“He doesn’t understand anything about pregnancy. And he tries not to irritate me today because I’m out of patience,” the noblewoman will warn, when she feels the first contractions. “Are you pretending? Are you kidding me like you always do? Know that it’s in very bad taste”, will doubt the warrior played by Dudu de Oliveira.

Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) in Genesis

Israel wins a grandson

Abumani will quickly realize that Asenate won’t be kidding in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. “What do I do? What do I do?”, the man will repeat, who will be more nervous than the pregnant woman. “Take me to the room and call the midwife”, will explain the noblewoman, screaming.

He’ll dash off after the pro, but he’ll have to turn around. “No! Take me to the bedroom first”, complains the Egyptian, disgusted at having been forgotten. “Then go faster, please,” the archer will demand lamely.

Then the boy will run to the wheat fields to alert José, who will be grappling with Potiphar (Val Perré). “What’s up? Asenate? Great. Ask Kaires [Diego Salles] to take care of everything and…” the bigwig will ask a servant before being abruptly interrupted.

The protagonist played by Juliano Laham, for very little, will not miss the birth of his son. He will be moved to see his partner take the child in her arms. “My love, I’m your mother,” the young woman will melt as she gently kisses Manasseh’s forehead.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

