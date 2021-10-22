The big problem that not even Cristiano Ronaldo was able to solve at Manchester United

Manchester United has been suffering more than expected when playing at Old Trafford, just like last season

This Sunday, the Manchester United receive the archrival Liverpool, in superclassic for the 9th round of the Premier League. The match is scheduled for 12:30 pm (GMT), with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

And if you face the packed vice-leader in English, who comes from a trample 5 to 0 over Watford in the last round, wasn’t enough reason to worry, the game location also doesn’t give good indications nowadays to the red devils.

In the end, playing at Old Trafford has been the biggest pain in the ass for the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since last season. And that was something that not even the arrival of the star Cristiano Ronaldo managed to resolve despite his 6 goals in 8 games so far.

Since 2020/21, United has scored more points away from home than in the mythical “Theater of Dreams”.

Last season were 9 victories, 4 draws and 6 defeats in Premier League at Old Trafford, which resulted in 31 points and only 54.3% of utilization).

Once out of the house, they were 12 victories and 7 draws, yielding 43 points and a spectacular use of 75.4%, in addition to invincibility.



In the current season, in turn, the numbers are identical: two victories, 1 tie and 1 defeat at home (7 spots, 58.3% of utilization) and two victories, 1 tie and 1 defeat out (7 spots, 58.3% of utilization).

In other words: as in 2020/21, United has not been able to score more at Old Trafford, their traditional trapdoor, than when playing away from Manchester.

The “Red Devils” are currently in 6th place in the table, out of the classification zone for the next Champions League.





In the last round, the team suffered a hard 4-2 loss to Leicester, at King Power Stadium, and now will need to react against Liverpool.