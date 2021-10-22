The case of the boy F., a probable survivor of compulsory vaccination

“Children should not take ap… of the vaccine” (Brandon Schadt, Head of Business at Johnson & Johnson)

In my article “Health Orgy,” I commented on the concern that, at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committee meeting that banned the application of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to healthy Americans under 65, some doctors expressed in regarding the increase in registration in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (Vaers), a database of adverse effects cases of all vaccines applied in the USA.

Marion Gruber, then director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review – and who, dissatisfied with Biden’s pro-vaccine lobby, soon after announced her decision to step down, along with her deputy, Philip Krausee – said that the post-authorization data (of the second dose) revealed an increased risk of developing myocarditis and pericarditis, especially within the seven-day period following vaccination, the risk being especially higher among male adolescents. And Jessica Rose, also a member of the FDA committee, exhibited alarming figures from Vaers.

According to the data, the number of deaths recorded as a result of the Covid vaccine is already double the number of deaths from all vaccines applied in the USA in the last ten years. According to Rose, there is a more than 1,000% increase in the number of adverse event records in the year 2021, which is not yet over. “It is up to the director of public health, the FDA, the CDC, and policy makers to respond to these anomalies, recognize the clear sign of emerging risk shown by the Vaers data, and confront the issue of the risks of injectables used against Covid. 19, which, in my opinion, outweigh any potential benefits associated with these products especially in children,” said the US health agency expert.

On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, cases of myocarditis and pericarditis are already reported in association with Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, more often among teenagers and young males.. Among the symptoms described are chest pain, shortness of breath, arrhythmia and tachycardia.

As investigative journalist James O’Keef’s Project Veritas allegations have demonstrated, doctors from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are expressing their outrage at the government’s lack of transparency regarding the possible adverse effects of vaccines, especially myocarditis and pericarditis. In a dialogue between two doctors in the emergency room of a hospital, one of them goes so far as to say that “the government doesn’t want to show that the damn vaccine is full of shit”. And even employees of large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson confess, in small mouths, their distrust of indiscriminate vaccination, especially in children and adolescents.

In Brazil, the number of reports about young people and adolescents having serious complications after taking mRNA vaccines has increased. Let us remember, for example, tragically fatal cases like those of Bruno Oscar Graf – whose mother has bravely fought against the obscurantist vaccine lobby, in order to alert society against the possible risks associated with immunization agents, especially among children, young people and adolescents , in which Covid-19 tends to manifest itself in a mild way – and Isabelle Borges Valentim.

In today’s column, I’ll talk about another recent case, which, thank God, had a happy ending, but which nearly resulted in another tragic and early death. It was told to me by Ana Lúcia Dias Nobre, a 38-year-old mother, who lives in the community of Parada de Lucas, in Rio de Janeiro.

On September 17, Ana Lúcia took her 14-year-old son F. to take the first dose of Pfizer. A little over two weeks later, on October 6, the teenager developed a fever and began to complain of headaches and stomachaches. Over the next two days, F. continued to show the same symptoms, but relatively mildly.

On the 9th, with a more intense headache, he was taken by his mother to the emergency room of a hospital in Duque de Caxias (RJ). There, he performed a PCR test for Covid, which would be negative. He was medicated and returned home.

The next day, he complained of pain in his arm. Ana Lúcia, informed by F.’s partner and stepfather, began to be alert to the possibility of an adverse effect of the vaccine. On the 11th, the teenager complained of severe pain in his chest and arms. He was medicated at home and, in the afternoon, he slept for a while. He woke up short of breath, almost passing out. His mother rushed him to the emergency room of the same hospital, where he was admitted. He did two more Covid-19 tests, the antigen test and the HCT. Both negative.

In a semi-intensive bed, he underwent several imaging tests, and the initial suspicion was that he had a heart attack. He underwent a catheterization. CT scan indicated a slight presence of ground glass, which could indicate Covid-19. Serology also gave positive results for IgM and IgG, another possible indication of Covid-19. Since, however, the PCR, antigen and HCT tests were negative, it is not possible to say that the boy had Covid-19, because the vaccine itself can explain the serology result.

Excerpt from the hospital discharge summary of F.

With the echocardiogram, the infarction was ruled out. But it was found a pericarditis. However, the final diagnosis was not fully conclusive as to the causes. In the hospital discharge summary, the admission diagnosis indicates “Covid-19 infection (ground glass) x MISC (dilation of right and left coronary arteries)”. In the section “diagnosis, antecedents and procedures”, however, “adverse vaccine effect – Pfizer 09/17/2021” is registered.

Excerpt from the hospital discharge summary of F.

F. echocardiogram, indicating pericarditis

According to Ana Lúcia’s report, although none of them was absolutely categorical, several doctors at the hospital admitted the high probability that the condition was caused by the vaccine. F.’s mother even recounts having heard negative comments about Pfizer, in conversations reminiscent of those reported by Project Veritas.

Fortunately, as we said, F. was discharged on Monday, the 18th, is at home and is doing well, although it is not yet known for sure whether, in the future, pericarditis can cause permanent damage to her health. Your mother still doesn’t know what to do. For now, the boy’s stepfather followed the protocols to report the occurrence to both Pfizer and Anvisa.

They convinced Ana Lúcia that the vaccine was completely safe, and that not taking it – or not ensuring that the child took it – was tantamount to committing a moral crime and becoming a social outcast

Although the hypothesis that the disease itself caused the inflammatory condition cannot be ruled out – and it was not by the professionals who attended to F. –, Ana Lúcia does not believe it. According to him, his son has never had any symptoms of Covid-19 and, moreover, he never leaves the house. Having heard a similar opinion from many doctors at the hospital, she finds it too much of a coincidence that a previously healthy boy had such a serious, and near-fatal, heart problem days after receiving the experimental vaccine. Anyway, she wouldn’t want the case – one more! – was simply forgotten, or deliberately swept under the rug. After all, they convinced him that the vaccine was completely safe, and that, even more, not taking it – or not guaranteeing that the child took it – was tantamount to committing a moral crime and turning into a social outcast.

Who will now be responsible for the consequences of this reckless propaganda? Why did F. have to be vaccinated? Why such a lack of transparency? How many other teenagers and children will necessarily be subjected to such unnecessary risk? Ana Lúcia deserves these answers. As well as all of us.

