The climate in Grêmio changed from water to wine with Felipão’s departure

The atmosphere at Grêmio has been different since coach Felipão left. And practically changed from water to wine, so to speak. The information comes from journalist Vagner Martins, on Canal do Vaguinho, showing that the environment is now much calmer.

Before signing with Vagner Mancini, the direction called the players and conducted a survey to identify between him and Dorival Junior, which was the preferred. And with Rafinha’s vote, the chosen one was the ex-América Mineiro, who arrived with the support of the athletes.

Weather in Grêmio improved without Felipão

Felipão set up a kind of headquarters in the tricolor gaucho, something that players usually don’t like. The situation reminded the Brazilian team a lot, which after the 2006 World Cup binges, Dunga was hired to lead the army.

Well, Felipão demanded that the club’s booklet be followed to the letter, with a fine for players who did not comply with the rules. And that helped keep him away from athletes. Previously, with Renato Portaluppi, there was much more complicity between players and the commander.

In addition, Paulo Turra also left with Felipão. The players didn’t like the methods he applied in training at all. That way, they could no longer stand having to work with the professional, who, in fact, was largely responsible for this part and not Felipão.

The victory against Juventude on the debut helped to give more confidence to the athletes about Mancini’s work. So, with the week free for training and a lighter climate, the environment changed radically at Grêmio post-Felipão.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA