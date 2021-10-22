The country that will abandon the monarchy and replace Queen Elizabeth II with a president as head of state | World

A paradise embedded in the middle of the Caribbean, the island of Barbados is fast moving towards becoming a republic and away from the British Crown.

This Wednesday (20) the territory of almost 290 thousand inhabitants elected, for the first time in history, a president who will replace Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

Last year, the island had already signaled its intention to separate from the Commonwealth, a group of nations that make up the so-called British Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth emerged from the British Empire in the mid-20th century and Queen Elizabeth II has been its head since the beginning of her reign in 1952.

Following the rites announced for the establishment of the republic, on November 30, the parliament of Barbados indirectly elected Sandra Mason, aged 72, as president.

The first woman to serve on the Supreme Court of Appeals, in 2018 she became the Queen’s official representative on the island, serving as Governor General.

“The Chamber and the Senate met to elect the first president of Barbados, another milestone on the road to the republic,” celebrated the country’s government on a social network.

With the election of a president, Elizabeth II will lose her sovereignty over Barbados. The “divorce” with the British Crown was announced in September 2020 by the Governor General herself.

“After gaining independence more than half a century ago, our country cannot doubt its ability to govern itself,” Mason said in a speech in the capital Bridgetown.

Countries that have already abandoned the Crown

On November 30, when it celebrates 55 years of independence from the British, Barbados will become a republic, but it will not be the first to have left the crown among the Caribbean nations.

Guyana – formerly British Guiana, which borders Brazil – took this path back in 1970, less than four years after gaining its independence.

Then, in the 1970s, two more nations left the monarchy to establish themselves as a republic: Trinidad and Tobago, in 1976; and Dominica in 1978.

In the past, Jamaica has signaled its discontent with the British monarchy but has not gone ahead with the separation process.

Queen Elizabeth II is head of state for the United Kingdom and 15 other countries:

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Canada

Grenade

Jamaica

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Tuvalu

popular tourist destination

Barbados’ economy is heavily based on tourism. The destination is especially popular among British high society for its cultural proximity.

This is the easternmost island in the Caribbean Sea, and is located about 300 kilometers from Venezuela.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a million tourists annually visited the country famous for its idyllic beaches and crystal clear waters.

In her speech last year, the island’s Governor General, Sandra Mason, confirmed Barbados’ intention to “leave the colonial past completely behind”.

This was already a constant request from society in this Caribbean territory, which saw “imperialist associations” in the presence of the monarch.

More than half a century after gaining independence from the United Kingdom, the people of Barbados elected a local head of state.

“This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving,” Mason said at the time.