The first trailer for the film based on Uncharted is out.

Film is scheduled to be released in February 2022

Update: Sony has just released the official trailer for Uncharted – Off the Map, check below.

After numerous delays, it seems that the movie of Uncharted produced by Sony will arrive in February 2022, the production is an adaptation of the game franchise Uncharted of the company, which is developed by naughty dog. The main indication for the arrival of the first official trailer is an excerpt from the possible trailer of the film that was leaked on the internet and is running on several social networks and specialized pages.

In the trailer we have our dear Nathan Drake, which will be interpreted by Tom Holland, actor who gives life to the Peter parker in recent movies of Spider man. With practically only 40 seconds, the leaked video shows three scenes characteristic of the franchise’s games, in the first Drake is climbing some loads hanging from a moving plane and dodging others that are being thrown, in the second scene we have the protagonist in an argument with some enemy that leads to a fight and in the third we have Nathan Drake being Nathan Drake and dodging a car that is about to fall out of the plane’s cargo hold, the date February 18 appears and the leaked trailer closes.

Besides Tom Holland in the lead role, the cast also features Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Sophia Taylor Ali like Chloe Frazer and Antonio Banderas. Check out the record below, which features a low-quality footage of the screen.



This leak may be an indication of the arrival of the official trailer on account of Sony Pictures, we recently had the trailer leak from Spider-Man No Return Home, also starring Tom Holland, which quickly officially reached the public.

The film Uncharted is set to be released in February 2022, with the date of February 18 confirmed for US theaters. another game from Sony which was developed by the hands of naughty dog and which is also getting a live action version is The Last of Us, the series will star Pedro Pascal like joel and Bshe ramsey like Ellie and is in production by HBO.

In addition to the movie, we will have a remastered version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which will arrive in the collection Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, with release for PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA scheduled for early 2022.



Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will have remastered versions on PS5 and PC

Title arrives on PS5 in early 2022 and soon after on PC on Epic and Steam



Via: eurogamer