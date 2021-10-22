The large AN-225 plane returns home after 12 flights, find out what it carried

Scene from the landing video, which you can watch below in this article





As we saw on Wednesday here at AEROIN, Antonov Airlines, which operates the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the only model ever produced of the world’s largest commercial aircraft model, explained what the jet’s mission had been when it departed its base in Kiev, Ukraine, go east to Tianjin, China, and then back west to Linz, Austria.

The details presented by Antonov concerned the transport of 110 tonnes of Covid-19 tests purchased from China by the European country, which took place in the first days of this month of October.

Now, this Thursday, October 21, the airline presents a beautiful video of the landing of the giant AN-225 back in Kiev, which took place on Wednesday, after 20 days of service and 12 flight segments, and explains what were the other two commercial services provided by Mriya after the trip to Austria.

See below the recording and, below, more details about the cargo flights:

According to the history of the RadarBox platform, between the 1st of October and the 20th, the Antonov 225, registered under the registration number UR-82060, made the following sequence of 12 flights, presented below in four sequences of round trips in each direction:

Kiev (Ukraine) – Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Tianjin (China)

Image: gcmap





Tianjin – Almaty – Istanbul (Turkey) – Linz (Austria)

Image: gcmap

Linz – Bucharest (Romania) – Dammam (Saudi Arabia) – Baku (Azerbaijan) – Tianjin

Image: gcmap

Tianjin – Almaty – Shannon (Ireland) – Kiev

Image: gcmap

According to Antonov, after the initial transport from China to Austria, seen on the second map above, the second service was done on the stretch between Bucharest and Dammam, seen on the third map. The reason was a shipment of 80 tons of large metal structures.

Then the AN-225 was taken to Baku and stayed there for 8 days, from October 8th to the 16th. Possibly it was an intermediate maintenance stop, as Antonov often stops its large freighters there for maintenance.

Finally, the large 6-engine, 32-wheeled Mriya aircraft manufactured in the Soviet Era was flown back to Tianjin for the last mission. According to Antonov, from there he left for Shannon with equipment for the automotive industry, finally returning from Ireland to Kiev, according to the fourth map above.

It is worth remembering that in yesterday’s article we also presented a video taken by the commander of the AN-225 during some excerpts from this 20-day mission. If you want to review, you can click here or on the title below to access:



