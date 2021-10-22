”The ninth’s lap is also yours”

Singer Zizi Possi posted a photo with her newborn grandson, Matteo, son of Luiza Possi and Cris Gomes

This Thursday, 21, Zizi Possi (65) delighted social media followers by sharing a photo holding her second grandson, Matteo.

The boy, the result of the relationship of Luiza Possi (37) and the TV director Cris Gomes, was born last Sunday, the 17th, and in the publication the singer made a point of talking about the special moment she had with the little one.

“Who said we wouldn’t have our moment together? Sweet, beautiful, no explanations or anything that refers to logic… A breath between thoughts and functions. Life. Simple as that! Welcome Matteo! Nona’s lap is also yours! “, if it melted grandma owl caption of the post.

The clique was highly praised by Zizi’s followers. “How beautiful. May God bless you”, wrote a fan. “Two beauties”said another. “Lucky Matteo that he’s going to hear sweet songs from this wonderful ninth”, commented a follower. “How beautiful, on Nona’s lap! Very cute! Wonderful photo”, said another Internet user.

Check out the photo of Zizi Possi with her grandson, Matteo:





