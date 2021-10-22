The State will invest R$ 174 million in the construction of 11 spikes on the edge of Caucaia

In live broadcast on social networks, the state governor, Camilo Santana (PT), formalized the immediate release of approximately R$ 44 million for infrastructure works in the municipality of Caucaia. The funds will be applied in coastal restructuring actions through an agreement with the municipality. Camilo also signed a Bill of Law to enable the donation of 120 hectares of land to construction of the industrial pole in the city.

The agreement esteems total investment at the level of BRL 174 million to fully implement the plan for the restructuring and recovery of the municipality’s coastal zone with the construction of 11 spikes. The aim, according to Camilo, in addition to containing the advances of the sea, “is to promote the generation of jobs and increase Caucaia’s development potential.”

The resources allocated initially are intended for the construction of three spikes. “The funds will be released immediately so that the city can start the bidding and that these works start as soon as possible”, defended Camilo.

Present at the official launch of the agreement, senator Cid Gomes stated that the work will go “into the city’s history” as a milestone in local development. “The most important complex and necessary work for this municipality, which, in addition to its hinterland, the city’s tradition, in addition to the Pecém retroport area, has great potential for the entire coastline from Tabuba to Cumbuco,” he said.

The works also aim to expand the tourist potential of the Caucaia coastline as a way to strengthen the city’s economy. “It’s not Camilo, governor, who gains from this, it’s not Valim, mayor, it’s not the councilors. The one who gains from this is the population of Caucaia, who deserve new opportunities,” added the governor.

With the collaboration of the reporter Gabriel Borges

