The stock market plummets with fiscal risk and reaches its lowest level in the year







People look at an electronic board that shows the graph of market index fluctuations on the trading floor of the BM&F Bovespa Stock Exchange in downtown São Paulo 05/09/2016 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker Photo: Reuters

Confirmation that the government plans to circumvent the spending ceiling to fund its social assistance program has led to a general worsening of the country’s economic prospects and brought Brazil’s main stock index to the floor in 11 months.

Also reflecting fears of a strike by truck drivers and less favorable foreign winds, the Ibovespa dropped 2.75% to 107,735.01 points, the lowest close since 20 November 2020.

Volatility arising from nervousness with the rapid deterioration of the scenario boosted business volume, which totaled 43.4 billion reais.

The legislative move to “adjust” the budget ceiling, changing the spending ceiling correction deadline and accommodating aid to low-income families until December 2022, was the password for economists to make sure of an imminent worsening of public accounts, which it must be offset with higher interest rates.

“Recent developments on the fiscal front have tainted asset prices, undermined policy credibility and increased the upside risk to our medium-term inflation outlook,” JPMorgan said, predicting the central bank will accelerate the Selic rate hike in the coming months. two meetings.

In response, shares of companies that shone during the pandemic, such as e-commerce and construction companies, which had already been targets of profit taking, intensified the losses. The same was true for commodity-linked papers, with a collapse in iron ore prices in China.

Finally, fears of a possible strike by large-scale truck drivers directly pressured fuel companies after an event this morning in Rio de Janeiro.

Highlights

– AMERICANAS plummeted 10.76% and MAGAZINE LUIZA lost 6.34%, illustrating how stocks in companies that grew strong during the pandemic have been heavily targeted by profit taking.

– BANCO INTER plummeted 10.7%, reaching a 50% devaluation since July. BANCO PAN retreated 7.88%. GETNET collapsed 19.8%, returning almost all the accumulated earnings since its debut on the stock exchange, on Monday.

– VIBRA, which owns the BR service station network, fell 5.17%, ULTRAPAR, which owns Ipiranga, was down 5.42%, amid fears over the consequences of a truck driver strike. Out of the index, RAÍZEN, owner of Shell service stations in the country, dropped 3.16%.

– PETROBRAS lost 3.38%. The company released operating results considered positive by analysts. BTG Pactual said that “another cycle of strong financial results is on the way” but that this should be eclipsed by the noise surrounding fuel pricing policy.

– VALE dropped 1.6%, also under pressure from ferrous metal prices in China, which plummeted due to the drop in coal prices and stagnation in steel consumption. USIMINAS fell 5.4%, CSN lost 1.8%.

– BANCO DO BRASIL shrank 4.2%, BRADESCO had a depreciation of 1.7% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO had a retreat of 1.7%, with the large national banks returning gains from the day before.

-SUZANO advanced 1.65%. The pulp and paper producer anticipated the goal of removing 40 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, from 2030 to 2025.

– BB SEGURIDADE rose 0.8%, given the prospect that the insurance company’s bond portfolio will benefit from a longer interest rate hike.