The surprising story of the couple arrested for treason in the US

Tara McKelvey

BBC News, Annapolis, Maryland

6 hours ago

Credit, CBS Photo caption, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe seemed to have it all.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe seemed to have an ordinary life—professional successful, comfortable, unostentatious.

The red-brick house in an upscale part of Annapolis — a coastal town in Maryland with Romanesque churches and fine art facades — held the cozy mess of a family with two kids and two pit bulls, Sasha and Franklin, whose names are stamped on on the welcome mat at the entrance.

The neighborhood’s streets are lined with cypress trees. There are oyster shells scattered on the lawn of a nearby park, Quiet Waters. All gardens are carefully pruned, and the grass smells sweet. The American Naval Academy is nearby, as is a yacht harbor.

The peace of the place was disrupted on Oct. 9, when federal agents broke into the Toebbe home, from where they followed the couple to Jefferson County, West Virginia — where Toebbe, 42, and his wife, 45, were trying to betray the motherland, according to the US government.

The Maryland couple have been accused of allegedly trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government, a crime for which they face life in prison if found guilty.

Photo caption, The Toebbe home in Annapolis, Maryland

As a preliminary hearing on the charges against the Toebbes opens in West Virginia on Wednesday, the extraordinary national security case raises questions about the motivations of a seemingly unassuming couple who were supposedly willing to risk everything believing they could become super spies.

The espionage attempts began in April 2020 when, according to the Department of Justice, Toebbe, a US Navy nuclear engineer, contacted a representative of a foreign government, sending him a package in the mail with a note saying that could provide information about nuclear submarines.

As an expert with access to sensitive data who worked in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, he claimed to have access to information about nuclear propulsion systems used in submarines.

Credit, US Navy/Thiep Van Nguyen II Photo caption, The couple allegedly tried to sell secrets about US nuclear submarines to a foreign government

The government in question appears to have friendly relations with the US: representatives of the foreign country cooperated with US investigators while preparing a trap for Toebbe.

This seems to indicate that the foreign government was an ally, like France, not Russia or China. But no one confirmed which country was involved.

The FBI (US Federal Police) had access to the package a few months later, in December, and sent its agents to pose as foreign representatives to contact Toebbe, saying they were interested in what he could offer.

Thus began the couple’s several months of misadventure, with Toebbe leaving confidential files on SD memory cards in locations used by spies to deliver intelligence materials, known as dead drops in English.

His wife played the role of watchman, according to government accusations.

The propulsion technology he said he was trying to sell is one of the best-kept military secrets and was at the heart of a high-stakes deal the US and UK had recently closed with Australia.

According to investigators, Toebbe smuggled documents out of work piecemeal—a few pages at a time—to get through the checkpoints.

“I have been extremely careful to gather the files I possess, slowly and naturally in the routine of my work, so that no one would suspect my plan,” he wrote in a note to his would-be conspirator.

His clumsy efforts to deliver the data included hiding an SD card in a peanut butter sandwich, in a pack of gum and covered with a band-aid in a refrigerated bag, court documents say.

For the peanut butter sandwich card, Toebbe received $20,000 in cryptocurrencies.

Toebbe was nervous at first, but ended up appearing to be comfortable with the “foreign representative” he was selling the data to, not knowing it was the FBI.

He even seems to have taken a liking to it, writing in a message: “One day, when it’s safe, maybe two old friends will get a chance to bump into a cafe, share a bottle of wine, and laugh at stories about their shared exploits. .”

By the time the couple was arrested, substantial evidence had been collected documenting their espionage efforts.

neighborhood in shock

A week after the couple’s arrest, everything in the Toebbes house was as they’d left it—the ceiling fan was still spinning in the basement, and there was an unfinished knitting sock on the living room table. The neighbors were in shock.

Many wondered how a couple who seemed to have everything going for them could now be accused of trying to sell national military secrets to a foreign country.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Illustration by Toebbe in West Virginia Federal Court

According to neighbors, although the couple was not particularly sociable, neither were they reserved.

Toebbe was interested in medieval weapons and was active in the local division of an enthusiastic organization, the Society for Historic Swordsmanship.

The woman had a Ph.D. from Emory University in Atlanta and taught at a private school.

If going unnoticed is a desirable trait for a spy, she doesn’t fit the profile—Diana had bright purple hair that made her easily recognizable, said a neighbor.

“She was supposed to be a spy, not attract attention.”

money and motive

With all their personal and professional success, why would the Toebbes do this?

It’s kind of a mystery, said David Charney, a psychiatrist in Alexandria, Virginia, who has spent decades studying spy cases.

But, according to him, there are issues that are common in many similar cases.

Individuals are often a set of conflicting drives, said Charney—which often involve wanting money or perhaps a thirst for revenge. Some are driven by the desire to prove that, as mediocre as they may seem, they are really extraordinary individuals with a great secret.

Agents working for intelligence services and studying the psychology of betrayal have created an acronym to describe these motives, MICE—an acronym for money, ideology, commitment, and ego.

According to them, these are the reasons why people commit treason to the motherland.

Government lawyers indicated that Toebbe wanted money. According to a statement made by federal investigators, he asked for $100,000, paid in cryptocurrency, in exchange for his nuclear secrets.

And there are indications that he and his wife may have had financial problems. Judge Robert Trumble reviewed the couple’s financial statements and said they could have a public defender.

This may mean that they weren’t rich, as they couldn’t afford their own lawyers, but they weren’t poor either.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Diana Toebbe has purple hair, not discreet for a spy

She is now represented by two lawyers, Edward MacMahon of Middleburg, Virginia, and Barry Beck of Martinsburg. Toebbe’s attorney is Nicholas Compton, an assistant federal public defender in Martinsburg.

Lawyers did not respond to requests for interviews.

Still, the money seems to be only part of the story, according to Charney, given that, as he himself observed, the Toebbes appeared to be relatively well off.

“You look at their lives, and you see these pictures of a nice house, and you say, ‘Wow, it’s not bad.’ But it doesn’t matter what you think. If they feel you don’t live up to expectations, it can kill them,” he explains.

Great veteran spies also wondered how Toebbe could have thought his stratagems would work.

His techniques were unsophisticated—and they highlight the larger question of why an office worker, with no field training, would undertake such a risky operation.

“He’s an amateur spy,” says Jack Devine, a former senior operations agent for the CIA, the US intelligence agency.

“He didn’t have any training. They watch some TV shows and have no appreciation for what’s needed.”

“If you depend on spy movies to provide your skills, you better be really good or lucky,” adds Devine.

Toebbe, supposedly, was neither.