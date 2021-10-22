The surprising story of the couple arrested for treason in the US

by

  • Tara McKelvey
  • BBC News, Annapolis, Maryland

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe seemed to have an ordinary life—professional successful, comfortable, unostentatious.

The red-brick house in an upscale part of Annapolis — a coastal town in Maryland with Romanesque churches and fine art facades — held the cozy mess of a family with two kids and two pit bulls, Sasha and Franklin, whose names are stamped on on the welcome mat at the entrance.

The neighborhood’s streets are lined with cypress trees. There are oyster shells scattered on the lawn of a nearby park, Quiet Waters. All gardens are carefully pruned, and the grass smells sweet. The American Naval Academy is nearby, as is a yacht harbor.

The peace of the place was disrupted on Oct. 9, when federal agents broke into the Toebbe home, from where they followed the couple to Jefferson County, West Virginia — where Toebbe, 42, and his wife, 45, were trying to betray the motherland, according to the US government.