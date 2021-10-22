The Trilogy – Final version gets gameplay trailer and November release

90 Rockstar has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released digitally on November 11th, with physical releases the following month, December 7th. The news comes along with first impressions of updated versions of the three classic games.

The three remasters included – GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas – were created for modern platforms using the Unreal Engine by Grove Street Games, who previously worked on mobile ports for GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, as well like the PS3 and 360 versions of San Andreas. The trilogy is initially on its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar says the games will have a “completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather and reflections; updated character models and vehicles; along with new high-resolution textures on buildings, weapons, roads, interiors and more.” Stroke distances have been improved, new foliage has been added, and surfaces have been smoothed.

Read more: Grand Theft Auto games have sold over 220 million copies

Rockstar explained that all three games also feature quality-of-life improvements, such as updated controls inspired by GTA 5, “aiming and aiming lock improvements, updated weapons and radio stations, updated mini-maps with improved navigation that allow you to set landmarks for destinations, updated achievements, trophies, and more.” You’ll also be able to immediately restart a failed mission, eliminating major frustration points from the originals.

The Switch version of the game will include gyroscope as well as touchscreen support. The PC version will also support Nvidia DLSS. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the games will be displayed in 4K, with performance up to 60 FPS.

Although not confirmed at the time of closing since text, the games will potentially be released individually, as well as part of a collection – San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be released on Xbox Game Pass on November 11, while GTA 3 – The Definitive Edition will be added to PlayStation Now (not yet available in Brazil) on December 7th.

The physical releases of the trilogy will come for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. No mention of a physical version of the PS5 was mentioned, although the PS4 version will almost certainly be compatible with the PS5. No release dates have been announced for the promised mobile versions of the games. The suggested price of the game in Brazil is R$319.90 for PC and R$ 299.90 for consoles in the pre-sale announced on the official website.

After months of rumors, Rockstar finally confirmed the trilogy of remasters in early October. Prior to release, Rockstar removed previous versions of all three games from digital stores, a decision that left many fans conflicted.

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and Twitter.