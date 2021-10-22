They forgot about SUS in the final report of the CPI

Reading the final report of the CPI means examining a catalog of intentions that is limited to the time and quality of the evidence produced, and that reflects the decisions taken by the majority group of senators that played the cards during the investigation.

when the senator Renan Calheiros announced having surrendered to “indisputable technical arguments” after meeting at the senator’s residence Tasso Jereissati, the night before the reading of the report, the consensus reached requires another understanding.

Like the combined changes, which produced mitigations for Jair Bolsonaro and Silas Malafaia, what appears in the light, what will be called the victory of some and the defeat of others, is related to “who is who”, with particular emphases and competing interests.

In a famous speech at the United Nations, Nikita Khrushchev, who led the Soviet Union during part of the Cold War, said: “what is ours is ours, what is yours is negotiable.” Hiding intentions, for Richelieu, was the true knowledge of kings, and, for Machiavelli, the secret of success in politics.

We may never know the real purpose of part of what was included, what was left out and what will be changed until next week’s vote.

Few clues emerge from the sessions broadcast by the CPI, as there are indictees that were not heard, topics reported that did not receive public attention, and even inverted value judgments: the report sometimes treats authorities and institutions as collaborators that, under a closer look, were clearly negligent.

The Pandemic CPI, or Covid as it became known, carries the disease or public health phenomenon in its name. It was originally proposed with the aim of “finding out the actions and omissions of the Federal Government”, but an honest assessment of the health system’s failures during the health crisis would also be essential.

The report’s eloquence regarding the accountability of Bolsonaro and other agents does not hide the weakness of parts of the text. The malfunctioning of the SUS, the omission of the private sector and the negligence of health institutions that have a relevant share in the production of suffering, infections and deaths have passed by or left to the sidelines.

In the gallery of Health, the report is blunt in pointing out the guilt of Pazuello, cheesy, part of the second echelon of the ministry and accomplices, including people from the Prevent Senior It’s from Federal Council of Medicine.

But two former health ministers from Bolsonaro, in addition to the presidents of Anvisa and ANS, all deponents of the CPI and silent in many circumstances, are painted in the report almost as heroes of public health.

Separating actions into chapters and choosing the villains for each of them, ends up blurring the vision. Facts are unconnected and political, biological and social are indistinguishable.

A citizen who worked as a food delivery boy, and did not receive emergency aid in time, had covid-19.

Another, a young adult without comorbidities, living in precarious housing, did not have access to the test and also became infected and became ill.

Both used the “covid kit”, developed the severe form of the disease, remained in pre-hospital units for lack of hospitalization space, and the outcomes were fatal.

In the families of both, other people were infected and only received the first dose of the vaccine in the second half of 2021.

Who was omitted and who was wrong?

Since the beginning of the first cases in Brazil, there have been failures in the control of passenger entry into ports and airports, the lockdown was discarded, the testing rear and exceptional hospital care became more rhetoric, murderous hands signed official documents denying the possibility of using private intensive care beds for SUS patients.

The SUS emerges from the haughty pandemic, an oasis of solidarity amid campaigns by employers who called for the economy to return in the middle of the peak of infections and deaths. Brazil could not stop, but it was authorized to kill.

But it must be recognized that a health system needs more than pride to carry out its mission to improve the health conditions of the population.

SUS did not have the power to erect barriers to transmission and to take care of patients with speed and quality. If another health emergency occurs, SUS remains highly vulnerable.

At the beginning of the CPI, two fans stood out: “Long live the SUS”, for strengthening the public system, and “outside, Bolsonaro”, for impeachment.

The charges of crimes to members of the federal government will likely have political and judicial consequences.

The SUS, on the other hand, in the incomplete investigations and in the shortage of suggested legislative projects, was forgotten in the final report.