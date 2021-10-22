Third dose of Pfizer against Covid has 95.6% effectiveness, says company – 10/21/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech is 95.6% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease, according to the study coordinated by the two laboratories and published this Thursday (21).

The phase 3 clinical trial, with 10,000 people over the age of 16, shows a “95.6% relative effectiveness and a favorable safety profile,” a statement said.

The study presents the “first results” of a Covid-19 vaccine booster trial, the companies noted.

The test took place when the “delta variant was the main strain” circulating during the period.

“These results demonstrate once again the usefulness of the reinforcements in our effort to protect the population against this disease,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, quoted in the statement.

The average age of participants was 53 years.

The results will be presented to regulatory authorities “as soon as possible,” the statement said.

In the United States, experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech since the end of September for certain people in risk groups, such as those over 65 years old.

“Available data suggest a reduction in immunity in some fully vaccinated sections of the population,” said current FDA director Janet Woodcock recently.

In Europe, the Medicines Agency (EMA) approved in early October a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people over 18 years of age, but leaving it to member states to define the most precise way to apply it among the population.

France, for example, started to apply the booster dose among people over 65 years of age (six months after the second dose) and immunosuppressed.

Other governments have gone further: in Israel the third dose is available from age 12, five months after vaccination.

The issue of the third dose, however, recalled the problem of inequalities between rich and poor countries, while access to the first dose of the vaccine remains very limited in some regions of the world, particularly in Africa, mainly because two doses also protect in a way. very effective against severe forms of the disease.