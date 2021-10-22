Threats to a prisoner who released videos of alleged torture in Russian jails







Sergey Savelyev is seeking asylum in France after he leaked videos of alleged torture in Russian prisons Photo: BBC News Brazil

At first glance, Sergey Savelyev doesn’t look like someone who spent eight years in a Russian prison and secretly collected videos of inmates’ torture and beatings.

Of medium height, the 31-year-old Belarusian says he can now sleep a little better for the first time in weeks. He applied for asylum in France, having fled Russia fearing for his safety.

He now freely admits that he was the whistleblower who turned over more than 1,000 videos to Russian human rights group Gulagu.net.

The videos, which Savelyev obtained while working in a prison during his sentence, caused protests in Russia as they circulated on social media earlier this month.

Since then, Russian authorities have said they have opened criminal investigations into alleged torture and sexual assaults in prisons and have fired several high-ranking prison officials.

Gulagu.net said the videos not only documented beatings, rapes and humiliations of inmates, but also proved the endemic nature of abuses in the prison system.

The BBC contacted the Russian penitentiary service, but did not get a response until the conclusion of this report.





Savelyev says he was convicted of a drug-related felony in 2013 Photo: BBC News Brazil

Choose between life and death

Savelyev began sharing the videos with human rights activists after his release in February this year. Over the course of several months, he released hundreds of files.

Last month, he was stopped at St. Petersburg airport while traveling to Novosibirsk. At the check-in counter, men in civilian clothes began to question him.

They said they knew all about his correspondence with Vladimir Osechkin, head of Gulagu.net.

“I was told they had been watching me for six months,” Savelyev said. “They threatened to imprison me for treason for 20 years.”

Savelyev said the men warned him that he would “die very quickly” in prison. “First you will confess everything, and then you will be found dead in a cell,” they would have told him.

The alternative, according to Savelyev, was for him to cooperate with the investigation and admit that he had been tasked with gathering evidence “discrediting the Russian prison service” by Gulagu.net “financed by foreigners”.

In that case, he would be released after four years in prison.

“The real choice was between life and death. And I chose life,” Savelyev said.

The Belarusian said he signed some papers agreeing to cooperate with authorities and was released.

“They probably thought I wouldn’t dare run away,” he said. But Savelyev escaped.

He took a minibus from Russia to Belarus and then traveled across Tunisia to France. Once in the transit area of ​​Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, he sought help from the police.





Savelyev was sent to a prison in the Russian city of Saratov, famous for prisoner abuse charges Photo: BBC News Brazil

‘They just need to break you’

In 2013, Savelyev was convicted of a drug-related offense and sentenced to nine years in prison. He avoids giving details, but says his case was “sad and ordinary”. Savelyev was sent to a prison in the Russian city of Saratov, famous for allegations of prisoner abuse.

He claims he was severely beaten as soon as he arrived. “They just need to break you, to show you who’s boss,” he said.

Later, he was lucky enough to be identified as someone who knew how to use computers and was taken to the prison office to work in an administrative function.

“It was much better than killing time between meals, trying to keep my head down,” he said.

One of his tasks was to examine video footage from the prison guards’ body cameras. He soon realized that while many of the recordings were benign and simply documented guard patrols, some appeared to show violent abuse by inmates and were deeply disturbing.





More than a thousand videos were leaked on the Gulagu.net website Photo: Gulagu.net/YouTube / BBC News Brasil

‘You can’t imagine what it’s like’

Savelyev claims that torture was usually carried out by other “specially trained” detainees and filmed by cameras distributed by guards. Part of his job was to delete some of the videos, while some, he claims, “were uploaded elsewhere, perhaps to higher levels”.

He says he has never seen this type of violent abuse in person, but the videos shocked him deeply.

“We all know there are beatings and rapes in there, but you can’t imagine what it’s like until you see it with your own eyes,” he said.

Savelyev took some time to process what was happening and figure out how to react.

“I saw a video, then another, then a third and a fourth, a fifth. So I decided I was going to start copying them.”

Initially, he didn’t have a clear idea of ​​what to do with the videos, but he knew he needed to save them. In 2019, it decided to gather the records and then turn them over to a human rights organization.





A video appears to show a naked man being held by a guard Photo: Gulagu.net/YouTube / BBC News Brasil

While working in the prison office, Savelyev also claims to have seen the numerous complaints that had surfaced about the mistreatment of prisoners, which he said made him realize how widespread the abuse was.

In early 2021, Savelyev became aware of Gulagu.net and heard activist Vladimir Osechkin speak on his YouTube channel about prison violence, including where he was.

This made him realize that there would be other people, possibly inmates, leaking information to the NGO. He knew the video evidence would serve a purpose too.

Reflecting on the furor generated by its leaks and the investigation by the Russian Prison Service, Savelyev said it was not enough to fire some guards or transfer them to other prisons.

He wanted the authorities to “explain why they did what they did.”

“Only then would I feel better,” he concludes.