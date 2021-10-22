Tiago Leifert leaves early and Globo changes The Voice+ for The Masked Singer

The early departure of Tiago Leifert – about two months ahead of schedule – made Globo change the schedule of important premieres it will make in the schedule and substantially changed the order of some factors, according to on the small screen. In addition to Leifert having generated the chair dance already known in journalism with the departure of Tadeu Schmidt to BBB22, he also caused the order between The Masked Singer and The Voice+ to be reversed.

Without the presenter in the second phase of The Voice, André Marques had to replace him. The period would coincide with the beginning of recordings of the version with participants for over 60 years of age, The Voice+. Unlike what happened this year, Globo planned to premiere it in January, but there is not enough time to start recording.

With the unforeseen event, it was decided to anticipate The Masked Singer, which was already scheduled to go on Sunday afternoons in 2022, but with the new schedule, in April, when Globo completes 57 years of existence. The trend, as determined by the on the small screen, is that the program led by Ivete Sangalo will serve as a “crane” for Domingão with Huck without the State in the first quarter.

The change of The Masked Singer Brasil from Tuesday to Globo’s Sundays was anticipated firsthand by on the small screen. With the decision to postpone The Voice+, the station informed the program’s advertisers, who renewed the contracts. The official announcement was made on the night of the grand final shown last Tuesday (19).

The good repercussion of the attraction and the high revenue from advertising made Globo anticipate negotiations with Endemol Shine Brasil, Iessi Entertainment and Universal Music, which took the project to the broadcaster. The trio made the South Korean format, shown in 14 countries, viable. The report found that the first surveys for new participants have already started. Task has now been made much easier by the success of the first season. Many famous people said ‘no’ to the program for fear of failure.

Tiago Leifert precocious alleges family problem

On October 6, Tiago Leifert had to be replaced in a hurry at The Voice Brasil, which would be his last season. On Wednesday (20), he claimed “personal problems”. “Hello guys! My family needs me here in SP in the next few weeks, and so, with a broken heart, there’s a change of plans,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My dear friend André Marques takes over The Voice’s season from the second phase on. In the first phase I’m still there, we debuted 10/26! Soon we’ll talk more. Kisses”, concluded Leifert.