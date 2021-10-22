Tiago Leifert’s wife takes unexpected action with ex-BBB after erotic dream surface

Hariany Almeida gave an interview to the podcast Poddelas and recalled a very unusual situation that she lived during the period in which she was confined in the house of BBB 2019.

The digital influencer, without any shame, told that she had an erotic dream with the presenter James Leifert in reality.

“There was a time when I slept and woke up talking about a dream I had in the greatest innocence to the people in the kitchen ‘people, I dreamed that I was taking Tiago Leifert, that he gave me a kiss'”, he remembered.

According to Hari, the global came to echo the story live in the Globe. “I told the whole story, the girls asked me if he was a good kisser in the dream and I said he was a good kisser.”.

“The other day the live program started and the first thing Tiago said was ‘good night, Hariany’ I wanted to stick my head in a hole and bury myself in shame'”, reported.

The ex-BBB also said that, after leaving the program, Leifert’s wife, Daiana Garbin, came to look for her to talk about the subject.

“When the show ended, his wife came up to me and said she thought it was very funny”, shot Hariany.

Speaking of Tiago Leifert, he made a surprising outburst this week about how he sacrificed himself for the sake of his career. The artist has had a very busy life in the last decade and is now thinking about giving a break.

In an interview with Cansei de Cansar, GNT’s YouTube channel, the famous man explained that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he began to see the harm of social networks.

“This mix of leisure and work is tiring. What caught the most for me was the multitasking thing. I’m freaking out about this, in this productivity business”, he confessed.

Also during the conversation with gamer Bibi Tatto, the former Big Brother Brazil presenter stressed that he can no longer imagine himself leading the same lifestyle as before.

“It didn’t do me any good, I sacrificed myself for many years, thinking I was more productive. It worked for a part of my life, but I don’t know if I’ll be more productive today if I sacrifice myself like that again,” declared Leifert.

Watch: