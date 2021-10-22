Tiago Piquilo reveals what he does after increasing his penis

After an intense vote last Tuesday (19), James Piquilo caused a punishment on the morning of Thursday (21), and when explaining the probable reason, it surprised and he said he does physical therapy every day on the penis, after increasing the size of the organ.

“Heads up! It is forbidden to change any item of clothing inside the booth. For non-compliance with the rule, the whole group will be punished and you will be without meat for 48 hours”, they heard from the production.

When asked by erasmus about what could be, the countryman couldn’t stand to remain silent and spoke up; “I did the process that I do all month to put the swim trunks in my pocket after physical therapy. I take it off and put it (the swim trunks) out here. I do physical therapy every day because of the surgery, I change my clothes and that’s it. It’s strange, they only saw each other now because I’ve been doing this since I got here”, he said.

got angry

in conversation with Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos detonated Tiago Piquilo. In her view, several people called the sertanejo a plant, and he waited for the moment live to end the point of view.

“He waited a moment [do ao vivo] to come and throw all of his on me, you know? On the day they called it a plant, how many people said it was a plant? In all the dynamics he puts on me that want me out, why did he never say he felt belittled by me? In the last dynamic, he said nothing, but we have no affinity for not saying good morning. I don’t recognize this good morning question because I asked. He took a stop that he felt for several people and directed it to me”, she told the funkeiro.

Next, the artist who joined the program because of a vote by the Paiol, said he was always a humble person. “I’m not that person, you know? I repudiate people who belittle others because they belittle and belittle them. Here everyone is on an equal footing, independent of thousands of followers. In my life, I’ve always been reduced and I know the weight, how much it hurts”, she pointed out.

When finished, the influencer reaffirmed life’s difficulties. “In my life, the rejection stop is strong. I didn’t have a father, I didn’t have a good relationship with my mother and I was always alone. So, I never do with the other what I don’t want for me. Regardless of the game, I have values ​​and character. I am fully aware of this. R$1.5 million doesn’t pay for my character”, he revealed.