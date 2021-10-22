TikTok targets small businesses on platform; see tip to attract customers – 10/21/2021

TikTok has its eye on the SMB market. The company announced yesterday (20) the arrival in Brazil of the TikTok Ads Manager platform, which allows entrepreneurs to make ads on the social network. The idea is to use this strategy to gain more customers for the business, according to the company.

Until then, only large companies had the resources to advertise within TiktTok in Brazil, through the For Business platform.

The system offers features such as flexible budget control aimed at advertising and content targeting for different audiences (I’ll explain further below).

“With TikTok Ads Manager we extend this possibility to small and medium businesses, so they can further expand their presence on the platform and significantly connect with the TikTok community,” said Gabriela Comazzetto, Head of Global Business Solutions TikTok in Latin America.

How to use the ads tool

If you are a small or medium-sized business, you will need to create an ad account on TikTok Ads Manager.

After that, you need to set a goal for your social media advertising strategy. This goal contains information such as reach, audience recognition, and site traffic or sales.

Next, you must determine the profile of the people (such as age group) that you want to attract to your business. In other words: that you imagine that, when watching your content, they can interact and show interest in buying products/services,

In this step, you also define how much you can and want to pay for advertising to appear to these people.

Then just upload your videos ready or create new content on the platform to make the disclosure. TikTok’s algorithms play the role of distributing your publications.

The company also created a page that provides tips on how to set up your first campaign on the platform, how to gain more customers and tools to help raise the level of campaigns created on the social network.

Check out some TikTok tips to draw consumers’ attention: