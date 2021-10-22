Tired of savings? Discover two investments that yield more – 10/22/2021

I dare to say that the first application of almost every Brazilian in life was the well-known savings account. Yes, saving is an investment!

In addition to the fact that in the past there were not so many options, savings are linked to the checking account, that is, it is convenient to invest there, despite the poor profitability.

In the month when World Savings Day is celebrated, on the 31st, the column brings two investment options that yield more.

When I talked about World Savings Day, did you think about the passbook? Forget the product! It doesn’t even exist in other countries. On the date, the idea is to talk about the act of saving.

How much is the savings?

Savings can yield in two ways, depending on how much is the basic interest rate, the Selic. As on the recording date of this video the Selic rate is below 8.5% per year, the rule in which the passbook yield is 70% of the Selic rate applies.

What you need to know is that the monthly income is around 0.30%, which is 3.66% annually.

If he invested R$ 10 thousand in savings, he would have an income of R$ 1,370.76 in three years. In other words, in total, it would redeem R$ 11,370.76, already net since there are no fees or taxes.

Direct Treasure

The first most profitable option that I highlight is the Tesouro Direto, specifically the Treasury Selic 2024, suitable for novice investors who are forming the emergency reserve.

It is a public title. Thus, you will be lending money to the government to invest in health, transport, aid, among others.

Profitability follows Selic. For calculation purposes, let’s consider that the interest remained at 6.25% in the period, rate for the day of recording this video. In this case, the profitability is the full interest and no longer just 70%, as in savings.

In three years, the person would be able to redeem R$ 12,064.71 net, that is, without taxes.

CBD

The second option, also very safe, is the CDB or Bank Deposit Certificate. In this case, those who invest are also lending money, but to a bank.

There are many bond options on the market, from those that have daily liquidity to those that return the money only at maturity. In general, if you manage to plan to get the money up front, better for your pocket, as the profitability is usually a little higher.

If you invest R$ 10 thousand in a CDB that pays 145% of the CDI, something found in the market at that time before Black Friday, in three years you will be able to redeem R$ 12,519, a difference of 84% for the passbook.

Among presets, the simulation considered a rate of 12.5%. The final amount after tax would be in BRL 13602 in three years.

In the video above, we show the calculation and where to find CDBs with good returns.

You can order new simulations on our social networks: Instagram or YouTube.