Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg get together in trailer; watch the video· TV News

Sony Pictures released this Thursday (21) the first trailer for Uncharted – Off the Map. Based on the game of the same name, the film shows the beginning of the trajectory of the iconic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland). With his mentor Sully (Mark Wahlberg), the protagonist tries to find the greatest treasure in history and his brother.

In the plot, the young Nathan (Holland) is surprised by the experienced Sully (Wahlberg) in his work. As they talk, the mentor notices the boy’s high level of intelligence and adventurous spirit. In addition, the man also knew Sam, the protagonist’s missing brother.

In search of the greatest treasure in history, US$ 5 billion (R$ 28 billion), the duo embarks on a difficult journey around the world. However, Nathan and Sully must face a fierce competitor played by Antonio Banderas.

With no release date set, Uncharted will arrive on Netflix after it’s shown in theaters. In a historic deal with Sony Pictures, the streaming platform paid $1 billion (BRL 5.6 billion) to receive exclusive studio films such as Bad Boys, Spider-Man on Aranhaverse 2, Jumanji, Morbius and Venom 2.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the feature also features Patricia Meeden, Sarah Petrick, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle in the cast.

Watch the subtitled trailer for Uncharted – Off the Map below: