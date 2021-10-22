Tottenham is defeated by Vitesse, loses 1st and leaves the classification zone

The Dutch beat the Spurs by the minimum score at home and surpassed those led by Nuno Espírito Santo in the standings

vitesse and tottenham for the 3rd round of group G UEFA Conference League. This Thursday (21), with a beautiful goal scored by Wittek, the Dutch beat the reserves of the Spurs and surpassed the English in the table.

The match, valid for Group G of the competition, was broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

The first half wasn’t full of emotions. The main arrival was from the Dutch, who startled in a corner kick. Tottenham, on the other hand, full of reserves and without Harry Kane, had many difficulties in creating.

In the second half, however, the Spurs scared. Just a minute into the final stage, Bryan Gil took firsthand from the entrance to the area and hit a bomb on the Vitesse crossbar.

Vitesse’s goal came 32 minutes into the final stage. Dasa made a move from the right and crossed to Wittek, who, from the edge of the area, hit a beautiful first whip, to score a beautiful goal.

Vitesse players celebrating goal against Tottenham in the Conference League Martin Rose/Getty Images

It was the first goal and the first victory in Dutch history against an English club in an international competition.

Championship status

With the result, Vitesse went to six points and is in 2nd position in group G.



Tottenham, in turn, is in 3rd place, outside the classification zone.

It is worth remembering that, in the Conference League, the first placed in each group advance straight to the knockout, while the second placed face in a playoff the teams that finish 3rd in the group stage of the Europa League.

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field this Sunday (24), against the West Ham, at 10 am (Brasilia), by the Premier League, which you see live by ESPN on Star+.

On the same day, Vitesse faces Go Ahead Eagles, at home, for round 10 of the Dutch Championship.