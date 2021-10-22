Toucan directories from 4 states contest PSDB-SP note

× Photo: Reproduction/social media

The presidents of the directories of the PSDB in Bahia, Ceará, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul sent to the antagonist a note in which they contest statement from the toucans of São Paulo about the party’s previews.

Members of the directorates of the four states, who support Eduardo Leite in the party’s internal dispute, went to the headquarters of the national directorate in Brasília, where they handed over documents that would indicate the “irregular affiliation of mayors and sub-mayors of São Paulo”.

Stronghold of João Doria (in the photo, with Leite, his opponent in the dispute), the PSDB-SP denied the accusation, claiming that the more than 120 affiliations held in 2021 are regular and follow the provisions of the party statute.

Read below the note signed by the four tucano state directories:

“In response to the PSDB note from SP, we clarify that:

Party previews have democratically approved rules that must be followed by everyone. Among these is the deadline for memberships, precisely to prevent the weight of an administrative machine or economic power from favoring one candidate over others.

It is notorious and public knowledge, including through extensive press coverage, that the affiliations of mayors and deputy mayors included in the representation sent by us to the National Directory were made outside the legal deadline, which prevents them from exercising the vote in these previews.

We believe that to insist on this issue, with such fragile and inconsistent arguments, is actually doing the party a huge disservice.

We trust that the National Executive of the party, when called upon to comment on this issue, will decide to respect the rules it has approved and the morality of the dispute.

We will await the manifestation of President Bruno Araújo, who knows the issue well, to decide what steps we will take to preserve the PSDB and the will of the majority of its members.

State presidents of the BA, CE, MG and RS directories.”

More news