Transgender Military Personnel Becomes First US Uniformed Organ Officer

Admiral Rachel Levine made history by becoming the first high-ranking official transgender member of the US Public Health Commission.

At 63, Levine was sworn in and became a four-star admiral, the highest ranking in the job.

The corporation is part of the eight uniformed organizations in the United States, which include the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Despite this, the corporation is not officially part of the US Armed Forces, although it can be used in combat zones through presidential orders.

Rachel Levine works as assistant secretary of health in the Joe Biden administration and was appointed to the position by the president himself.

Upon assuming the post, the admiral classified the moment as historic and thanked the military of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Errata: Contrary to what was previously reported, the US Public Health Commission is not part of the US Armed Forces. Although it is in uniform and can be militarized by the president, it is not officially a military force. The text has been corrected.

(Published by Evandro Furoni)