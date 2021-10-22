Transplantation from an animal kidney to a human being marks an important advance in medicine

posted on 10/21/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/21/2021 06:55



The medical team during surgery on the brain-dead patient, who showed signs of renal dysfunction: modified porcine organ – (credit: Joe Carrota for NYU Langone Health)

Using animal organs in humans is an old dream in medicine, but the instant rejection of the immune system to this procedure was preventing this goal from being reached. American researchers finally got around that barrier, thanks to the help of genetics. For the first time in history, a group of doctors was able to transplant a pig kidney into a patient, with no adverse reactions recorded and stable kidney activity that lasted three days after the procedure. Experts believe that this achievement could, in the future, contribute to an end to the long queues for organ donations.

To prevent the human body’s defense system from reacting against the insertion of a new organ of animal origin, the scientists decided to use a kidney taken from a genetically modified pig. The animal, named GalSaf, was designed in the laboratory without a porcine gene that produces the alpha-gal carbohydrate, one of those responsible for the rejection of the human body.

In the second step in carrying out the research, the scientists looked for a suitable receptor. Experts selected a patient who had suffered brain death and had signs of kidney dysfunction. After obtaining authorization from the family, the medical team at the Hospital Langone Health, in the United States, performed the procedure.

no rejection

The organ was attached to the patient’s bloodstream for three days, but was placed outside the body, giving researchers access to it. According to the experts, the tests carried out after the transplant revealed that the new kidney performed its activities in a “fairly normal” way and presented a urine production in the amount expected by doctors. Furthermore, no signs of rejection were registered.

Experts looked for changes seen in previous kidney transplants from pigs to monkeys and found no changes that indicated health risks. “It was even better than we expected. It looked like any transplant I’ve ever had from a living donor. Many kidneys in deceased people don’t work right away and take days or weeks to start. This one reacted immediately”, explained Robert Montgomery, project leader, in an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times.

Director of the Kidney Transplant Program at the Clinic for Kidney Diseases in Brasília, nephrologist Thiago Reis highlighted that the results seen in the American procedure show a solution to an old problem. “This type of animal-to-human organ operation, which we call xenotransplantation, has been something that has been sought after for over 50 years, and we always come across the acute reaction of the immune system, which happens as soon as you finish the replacement. Even normal transplants faced this difficulty in the past, and we were only able to overcome this barrier after the appearance of immunosuppressants,” said the doctor, adding: “When we have organs of another species, this is even more difficult.”

Despite this important achievement, the physician points out the existence of other obstacles for this operation to become a common procedure in the future. “We have to keep in mind that this was a test, something very experimental. Many patients have already contacted me after seeing this news, and I explained that we need to wait. Also because we have much more complex issues, such as the risk of having a virus or infectious agent in animal organs, and this can cause great harm to the patient’s health”, he pointed out. “It is an important analysis, but we still have a lot to investigate before adopting this type of procedure”, he added.

Hope

For American scientists, the result obtained in experimental surgery is a hope for thousands of people waiting in line for organ donations. The team’s next step is to carry out tests in patients with end-stage renal failure, within a maximum of two years. Pig kidney transplantation could also become a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human organ is available, research participants argue.

“For many of these people, the death rate is as high as it is for some cancers, and we don’t think twice about using new drugs and doing new tests. [em pacientes com câncer] when that can give them a few more months of life”, Montgomery justified.

For Thiago Reis, this new modality of transplant, if something safe and viable proves, could revolutionize medicine. “The dream of every doctor is to be able to carry out transplants in any patient who needs it, especially when it comes to kidney. Everyone who undergoes this procedure has a much longer survival, up to 45 years. Aside from the quality of life. You don’t have to go to the clinic five days a week,” he noted.

» Expert word

Small important step

“This procedure represents an important gain for the medical field, as it is the first time that we have a transplant performed with a kidney from an animal to a human that does not present immediate rejection. But we need to be cautious, as the study assessed the organ’s response just three days after surgery, and we have other types of adverse reactions triggered by the recipient’s immune system that can occur in the following days. This is something that happens often. As the patient who received the pig kidney was in the brain-dead stage, unfortunately, they cannot do this longer follow-up. Only with longer observations will we be sure of its effectiveness, but even so, this is certainly an important step. It is possible that, in the future, with the help of this technique, we will have an option for patients who need this help. Also because, unfortunately, we face a shortage of organs, which greatly affects the treatment of these people.” Vilber Bello, nephrologist at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Brasília.