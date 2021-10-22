Treasury Direct: negotiations of government bonds are suspended on this 6th; before the stop, fixed rate returns reached 12.4% per year

SAO PAULO – After three stops in yesterday’s session, Friday (22) begins with another interruption in government bond trading via Tesouro Direto. The suspension is linked to the strong fluctuation in the prices and rates of the papers. In this case, the investor can only buy and sell bonds such as the Treasury Selic.

Financial agents continue to report the departure of four important secretaries from the Ministry of Economy yesterday (21). In addition, the market is suspicious of the postponement of payment of court orders and the change in the rule for correcting the spending ceiling, which was approved yesterday by a special committee in the Chamber of Deputies.

Before the stoppage, the return paid for the paper maturing in 2031 was 12.38%, against 12.10% in the previous session. The value is a record for this role, which began to be offered at Tesouro Direto in February last year.

At the same time, the interest paid on the bond maturing in 2024 was 11.81% per year, compared to 11.36% seen on Thursday afternoon. The rate is the highest ever delivered by the bond, available at Tesouro Direto since February 2021.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return paid by the Treasury IPCA+ with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 5.53% – above the 5.48% seen yesterday.

The same situation occurred with inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2026. The remuneration offered by these papers increased from 5.25% in the previous session to 5.28% at the beginning of trading this Friday.

Exit from the Economy, truck drivers and PEC from precatório

One of the highlights of the local scene is the approval, by 23 votes to 11, of the text of the PEC of precatório yesterday (21) by the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies. The opinion had been presented by the rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB). The text is now ready to be included on the plenary agenda, where it will have to be submitted to two rounds of voting.

The substitute makes room for around R$ 83 billion in the 2022 Budget, with a lock on the payment of the government’s judicial debts and a change in the spending ceiling methodology – fiscal rule that limits the evolution of a good part of public expenditure to inflation accumulated in the previous year.

In addition, the approved text makes it possible to circumvent the so-called golden rule – a constitutional provision that provides that the government cannot go into debt to pay for current expenses.

Changes around the spending ceiling caused the Ministry of Economy to suffer a stampede yesterday (21). The secretaries Bruno Funchal, who was responsible for the Treasury and Budget, as well as Jeferson Bittencourt, who was responsible for the National Treasury, left office.

In addition to them, two assistant secretaries of the Ministry opted to leave: Gildenora Dantas, who was responsible for the Treasury and Budget; and Rafael Araújo, from the National Treasury. Both claimed “personal reasons” for leaving.

In the wake of the elections and the rise in diesel prices, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) confirmed in yesterday’s live (21) that around 750 thousand truck drivers will be able to receive the benefit of R$ 400. According to the Chief Executive, the government must spend “little more” than R$ 3 billion in resources within the Budget.

The announcement made by the president as a way to offset the increase in the price of diesel, however, was not pleased. “The category is, en masse, repudiating his speech. We don’t want crumbs and we’re not begging for anything,” said José Roberto Stringasci, by telephone, to InfoMoney.

Stringasci is the current president of ANTB (National Transport Association of Brazil), one of the entities that represent autonomous truck drivers in the country.

international scene

In the external scenario, futures indexes operate with mixed trends for New York Stock Exchanges. Yesterday, the S&P 500 renewed its historic high, while the crop of corporate balance sheets continues to bring better-than-expected results. Among 101 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 82.6% beat expectations, according to data from FactSet.

Meanwhile, in Asia, exchanges had mixed results on Friday, after China Evergrande Group shares advanced 4.26% in Hong Kong. Reports said the indebted developer must pay by Saturday maturities of dollar-denominated bonds that expired on September 23.

