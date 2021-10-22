“Truck drivers don’t want crumbs,” says ANTB official on diesel aid from Bolsonaro

GONÇALVES (MG) – The announcement by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) that he will give financial assistance to autonomous truck drivers as a way to offset the increase in diesel prices left the category perplexed.

It is happening behind the scenes at Palácio do Planalto that the value of the transfers would reach R$ 400, the same as Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

“The category is, en masse, repudiating his speech. We don’t want crumbs and we’re not begging for anything,” said José Roberto Stringasci, by telephone, to InfoMoney. Stringasci is the current president of ANTB (National Transport Association of Brazil), one of the entities that represent autonomous truck drivers in the country.

For the leader, truck drivers are looking for “what the law guarantees that we have: we want changes in the fuel price policy”, he said. “He thinks, with this proposal, that the category is semi-literate, ignorant. It’s impossible to understand. He must be very poorly advised”, said the ANTB representative.

In a speech made during an event in Pernambuco, this Thursday (21st), Bolsonaro said that at least 750,000 truck drivers would benefit from diesel aid — the agent, however, did not detail how he will raise funds to cover a new expense.

Diesel accumulates an annual high of 37.99% in pumps and is already sold at R$ 4.976, according to the most recent survey by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency).

“We do this because it’s through them [caminhoneiros autônomos] that food arrives in the four corners of the country”, said the president. Bolsonaro’s speech, however, soured the relationship established with the category, which, in part, supported him in the 2018 presidential elections.

Stringasci exemplifies: “If you divide R$400 per month per liter of diesel, R$5 would give 80 liters of fuel. For the population to have an idea: from São Paulo to Recife, a truck with 32 tons uses something around 1,500 liters of diesel”, calculates the manager.

“Unfortunately he’s going to have to face reality,” points out Stringasci. On November 1st, the autonomous truckers promise a national strike as a way to demand more realistic prices for the practice of the activity.

“He [Bolsonaro] he said in a campaign that the president of the Republic is the one to solve the fuel price problem in Brazil. So, now, he will have to solve it”, concluded the ANTB director.

Worry

The diesel aid comes at a time of concern among economists and market agents with the Brazilian fiscal situation and the rise in fuel prices, one of the villains of inflation.

The problem has a big impact on truck drivers. The president has been facing difficulties in lowering the value of oil products and has thrown the problem into the lap of the ICMS charged by governors and mayors.

