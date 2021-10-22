Truck drivers paralyze fuel loading bases in Baixada | Rio de Janeiro



Stoppage of truck drivers in Baixada Fluminense this Thursday (21) – Fábio Costa / Agência O Dia

Published 10/21/2021 6:47 PM

Rio – Truck drivers paralyzed, this Thursday morning, the fuel loading bases in Campos Elíseos, in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense. The act took place in a demonstration against the price of fuel and also for the high amount charged in freight.

According to the Military Police, the blockade was carried out peacefully, with no arrests or seizures recorded.

The region where the stoppage occurred has supply bases for the main fuel distributors, such as Vibra (formerly BR Distribuidora), Raízen (managed by Shell and Cosan), Ipiranga and Grupo Ultra.

benefit to truck drivers

After announcing the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid without the government having defined the funding source, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, repeated his position by disclosing, on Thursday, the creation of a benefit to truck drivers.

“Numbers will be presented in the coming days, we will serve autonomous truckers. Around 750,000 truckers will receive help to offset the increase in diesel,” stated the president during an event in Sertânia (PE) – again, without offering details about the measure .

The news comes at a time of concern among economists and market agents with the Brazilian fiscal situation and the rise in fuel prices, one of the villains of inflation.

The problem has a great impact on truck drivers, one of Bolsonaro’s support bases. The president has been facing difficulties in lowering the value of oil products and has thrown the problem into the lap of the ICMS charged by governors and mayors.