Trump announces its own social network with the resource of a company managed by a federal deputy of Brazil

GONÇALVES (MG) – Donald Trump, former president of the United States, announced this Wednesday (20) that he already has the necessary resources to open his own publicly traded media company.

The partner company of Trump’s new venture, Digital World Acquisition, is managed by the Brazilian federal deputy, the conservative Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança. The politician is appointed as the company’s financial director.

Trump wants to go back to dictating the course of public debate in the online environment, from which he has been far away since he had his personal pages banned from Twitter and Facebook for having encouraged the population to invade Congress, on January 6, to interrupt the session that would confirm the victory of his rival in the elections, current President Joe Biden.

Trump, who has been lying about the results of the 2020 election and at the same time accusing traditional media of publishing “fake” news to discredit him, said the truth will be the beacon of his new company.

According to the The New York Times, if Trump’s business prospers, he’ll have nearly $300 million on hand to spend as he likes on Trump Media & Technology Group.

In the same statement in which he announced the company’s name, the former US president also said that he will create a new social network, Truth Social, whose purpose will be “to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight the companies of the Silicon Valley, the so-called ‘big tech’”.

Digital World Acquisition, Trump’s partner in the new venture, is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. According to the Insider portal, the value of Digital World shares tripled this Thursday (21).

Digital World’s CEO is Patrick F. Orlando, a former employee of investment banks such as Deutsche Bank. In a recent public document, Orlando revealed that he owns almost 18% of the company’s shares.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge Twitter presence, but their favorite American president has been silenced,” Trump said in his statement, promising to publish his first post soon.

