Twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh are born: ‘Fast and smooth delivery’

The twins of actress Nanda Costa and percussionist Lan Lanh were born last Tuesday (19th). The news was confirmed by the actress’s press office. According to the statement, the babies are well and were born healthy. Delivery was “quick and smooth”.

“The twins of Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn were born last Tuesday night, October 19, healthy and received with great love. The birth was quick and smooth, and both mothers and little girls are doing well. as expected, they’ll be at home. The new family, who can’t fit in with so much happiness, makes a point of thanking all the affection and good vibes from fans and friends since the beginning of the pregnancy,” says the statement.

Lan Lanh and Nanda Costa in the final stretch of pregnancy (Instagram reproduction)

The pregnancy announcement was made in Fantástico on June 27th. In the report, the actress exhibited her 5-month-old belly, the result of in vitro fertilization, and shared the emotion with her followers.

“A secret kept with great affection! We are 4. Two Mothers and two daughters ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, said Nanda on social networks.

The revelation was made on the eve of the LGBTQIA+ World Pride Day, celebrated on the 28th. The arrival of her daughters further inspired the musician, who composed Duas Mães as a gift for the actress. The declaration of love in song form was released on July 9th, and brings the heartbeats of the girls