Twitter drives more content on the right than on the left

Twitter this week released the results of a survey conducted in seven countries on the impact of its algorithm on driving political content published by elected public figures.

The search (in english, here) analyzed millions of tweets posted between April 1st and August 15th, 2020 in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. In six of the seven countries (all but Germany), messages posted by accounts on the right received more algorithmic amplification than those on the left.

As of 2016, there are two ways to view posts on Twitter. The user can choose the chronological presentation or the ordering according to the “highlighted” tweets, that is, indicated by the algorithm. To carry out the research, the amplification of comments made by politicians in the two models of “timelines” was compared.

The first finding was that tweets with political content from elected officials, regardless of the party or whether the party is in power, are more algorithmically driven in comparison to political content in the chronological timeline. And the second observation was that right-wing politicians’ tweets are more amplified than left-wing ones.

Why is this happening? Twitter doesn’t know. “In this study, we identified what is happening: certain political content is amplified on the platform. Establishing why these observed patterns occur is a significantly more difficult question to answer as it is a product of interactions between people and the platform,” says the search text.