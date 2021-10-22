Two-thirds of wage increases in Brazil are below inflation in September; see indexes by sector | Economy

Two-thirds of wage increases negotiated in agreements and collective conventions were below inflation in September, according to the Salariometer bulletin, released this Friday (22) by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

This means that only 9.5% of labor negotiations resulted in real gains (above inflation) and 23.5% in gains equal to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Among the sectors that managed to readjust above inflation are printers and publishers and rubber artifacts. Both registered a real increase of 0.1% (see table below).

According to Hélio Zylberstajn, senior professor at the Faculty of Economics at the University of São Paulo (USP), inflation in the country is so high that no matter how much the worker gets a salary increase, it is increasingly difficult to get a sufficient percentage to achieve it .

“The loss of wages during the negotiations is due to two factors: the unemployment that takes the bargaining power away from the worker and the inflation that eats away at wages. It is the worst of all worlds”, explains the professor, who coordinates the bulletin.

Zylberstajn also states that, in a context of economic crisis and high unemployment, unions do not have the strength to go on strike, nor to demand better conditions for workers.

In this case, the supply and demand rule works: when more professionals look for a job, worse are the conditions offered to those who are already working.

Brazil’s inflation in 2021 will be higher than that of 83% of countries

For next year, the research coordinator forecasts a troubled scenario until the end of the first quarter, as inflation forecasts remain high until March. The game changer depends, according to him, on the country’s political and economic stability.

In September, the median readjustment negotiated was 8%, while the 12-month accumulated INPC was 10.4%. The median salary floor was R$1,255 in September, while the average salary floor was R$1,396.