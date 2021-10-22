Uber will give up to R$1,500 bonuses for drivers to avoid cancellations | Economy

Lorena Amaro Additional amounts can range from R$150 to R$1,500 per month

In order to increase the drivers’ earnings, Uber decided to implement a package of initiatives in the last quarter of the year — a period in which the demand for travel increases significantly. One of the measures allows the self-employed to receive up to R$1,500 extra in a month, if they avoid cancellations, as well as extra bonuses for the referral of new partners.

Partners will be able to increase their income by referring new drivers and also from additional earning promotions, which will be available over 11 weeks.

Grana Extra, for example, offers a bonus to those who complete a minimum number of trips weekly while maintaining the same acceptance and cancellation levels as Uber Pro, the platform’s advantages program. Additional values ​​can range from R$150 to R$1,500 per month. Information about participating regions will be updated on the campaign page.

The Indique e Earn initiative allows you to receive up to R$1,500 for each new partner who signs up and travels based on a referral. As the new driver completes the first trips, whoever made the referral can already receive a portion of the amount. Upon completing 100 trips, the referral results in the full value for the person who referred. Meanwhile, the nominee can be remunerated with a R$500 bonus. Drivers can nominate up to 50 people, and may receive up to R$75 thousand.

To avoid cancellations

The solutions were developed by Uber to meet the increased demand for the mobility service. In general, towards the end of the year, the trend is for a significant increase in travel requests. Now in 2021, however, with the relaxation of measures to combat Covid-19 and the return to normality, the company foresees even greater growth.

Customers have complained on the internet about the high incidence of trip cancellations by drivers. This week, the G1 showed that a bride, the 34-year-old Pernambuco lawyer Nathália Andrade, had to drive 25 km to her wedding, wearing a white dress and veil, after having more than 20 canceled runs in transport per application, arriving, to the groom’s despair, with an hour and 20 minutes late for the ceremony.

Drivers interviewed by EXTRA confessed that they have been refusing races that depart more than two kilometers away from where they are due to high fuel prices, as the application only pays them from the moment the passenger enters the car. To solve the problem, Uber has developed initiatives to increase partners’ earnings, such as the Priority Race (which allows passengers to jump in line if they pay more) and year-end bonuses.

“With the constant increase in fuel, Uber has also been intensifying efforts to help partner drivers reduce their costs, with partnerships that offer discounts on fuel, for example, as well as reviewing and adjusting the earnings of partners in several cities. , in addition to launching promotions with additional earnings on short-distance travel. Uber Conta, for example, which allows partners to receive earnings right after each trip, launched in partnership with Digio and Elo a promotion that will raffle 8 0km cars , 160 smartphones with a paid plan for a year, and 1,600 fuel vouchers for R$500,” added the company.