Ubisoft+ is available in Brazil

Ubisoft has just launched Ubisoft+ in Brazil. The company’s subscription service has more than one hundred games available for download on the PC (Windows). In addition, new features include releases from the day of release, DLCs and classic titles.

Subscribers can start taking advantage of a varied catalog of titles such as:

Upcoming releases : Riders Republic, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, among others.

: Riders Republic, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, among others. recent releases : Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Fenyx Rising Immortals, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and more;

: Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Fenyx Rising Immortals, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and more; classic games : Titles from the series Tom Clancy’s The Division, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, For Honor, Prince of Persia, Rayman, among others;

: Titles from the series Tom Clancy’s The Division, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, For Honor, Prince of Persia, Rayman, among others; PC gamers’ favorites: Anno, Heroes of Might and Magic, Silent Hunter, The Settlers, etc.

Ubisoft+ members will still receive monthly rewards such as customization items, boosters and other content that can be redeemed and used within games. Over time, subscribers will be able to evolve within a ranking of four levels (Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum) and win exclusive prizes from each of them.

“We are committed to providing our players with the best experience and the most practical way to experience all the worlds we create,” said Philippe Tremblay, associate director of subscriptions at Ubisoft. “That’s why we continue to expand Ubisoft+ to more players, from new territories, and make it easy to access future releases, new-to-market games, classic titles and more from a single subscription.”

Ubisoft+ arrives in the country after successfully establishing itself in North America and Europe, where it was launched in 2019. In Brazil, the monthly subscription to Ubisoft+ costs R$49.99. More information can be found on the service’s official website.

