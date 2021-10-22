Uefa wants Brazil and Argentina in super League of Nations against FIFA – 10/22/2021

UEFA (European Football Union) counterattacked in its battle to prevent FIFA from taking the project of a World Cup every two years off the paper. Movements by the European entity in recent weeks, some in conjunction with Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), undermined actions by the president of the international federation, Gianni Infantino, who has traveled the world seeking support from national associations.

In the most daring articulation, Uefa presented Conmebol with a plan to include South American countries in the League of Nations, the selection tournament created by the European Union in 2018 so that its members have an official competition during the period of FIFA dates in which only occurred friendlies—which pleased the South American confederation. The information was revealed by the Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport and confirmed by the column.

The Uefa movement mainly targets Brazil and Argentina, countries that have been courted by FIFA to support the biennial Cup. CBF and AFA have had difficulty in marking friendlies against European rivals, something essential in preparing for a World Cup, and would have in the combined League of Nations the chance to face strong opponents from the Old Continent.

Still raw, the idea would be for the top four in the European League of Nations or the Euro and the top four in the Copa America to play a tournament, with rules to be defined (probably two groups of four, semi-finals and final). This would happen every four years.

Uefa and Conmebol have recently opened a joint office in London to work on commercial and tournament projects. The first to come out of the paper will be the clash between the 2021 Euro and Copa America champions, Italy and Argentina, in June 2022, probably at Wembley Stadium, in London. It would be the embryo of a future League of Nations.

The office should also reorganize the Copa Intercontinental, the clash between clubs from both continents, held from 1960 to 2004 — and it could be boosted with more than two participants.

Rebellion

The second European movement against the Biennial Cup came from some associations, mainly the Nordic ones, but always with the support of Uefa. On a strong note, the federations of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands said they were against the biennial World Cup and spoke of taking drastic action if the idea is approved. According to the Associated Press, this measure would be to abandon FIFA, which is provided for in the entity’s statute, article 18, as long as requested up to six months before the end of each year.

In the understanding of these federations, they could continue to be associated with Uefa, participating in tournaments such as the Euro Cup and Club Champions League — Gibraltar, for example, joined Uefa in 2013 and played in Euro qualifiers without having a Fifa affiliation. in 2016.

These movements cooled Infantino’s idea of ​​running with the proposal of the Biennial Cup. FIFA is expected to present a report by the end of November, which will be debated on December 20 by the 211 members in a virtual meeting.

At the meeting of the Council of the entity, held on Wednesday (20), the confederations of Asia (AFC) and North and Central America (Concacaf), which had already given signs that they would accept the idea, backed off and asked for more time for discussion. Today, FIFA has only one confederation aligned, Africa.

This may make the topic not even on the agenda of the organization’s next Congress, which is where it has to be voted on to change the frequency of the Cup. The event will take place on March 31, in Doha, the day before the 2022 Cup groups draw, which will take place on April 1st.