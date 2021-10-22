UFC: Borrachinha is under 93kg and laughs against Vettori | combat

Rubber appeared calmly on the scale, with no sign of dejection. When his weight was announced, he clapped his hands with a closed expression, as if answering those who doubted he would hit the limit. Vettori, in turn, was the last to step on the scale. He waited an hour and a half from the window to appear in the weighing room and registered 92.5kg, a little less than his opponent.

When facing off, Marvin Vettori called Borrachinha into the fight and didn’t stop teasing, while the Brazilian just laughed and joked.

Like Borrachinha, all the other five Brazilians passed through the scales in the first 15 minutes of the weigh-in and beat the limits of their categories without any problems. Among them, Daniel Miojo made a tense face with Jeff Molina. The Colombian-American went upstairs, and Miojo taunted him, opening his arms. Francisco Massaranduba also walked up to Dwight Grant, who measured him menacingly. But the Brazilian did not back down.

UFC Borrachinha x Vettori service

O Combat broadcasts the “UFC Borrachinha x Vettori” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 1:45 pm (GMT) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

Check out the weights registered by the fighters at this Friday’s weigh-in:

MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):

Medium heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Paulo Borrachinha (92.8kg) x Marvin Vettori (92.5kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Grant Dawson (70.8kg) x Ricky Glenn (70.5kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Jessica-Rose Clark (61.5kg) x Joselyne Edwards (61kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Alex Caceres (66.2kg) x Seung Woo Choi (66kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Francisco Massaranduba (76.9kg) x Dwight Grant (77.1kg)

Medium Heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Nicolae Negumereanu (92.8kg) x Ike Villanueva (93kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD (2:00 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Jun Yong Park (84.1kg) x Gregory Robocop (84.1kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Mason Jones (70.8kg) x David Onama (69.6kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Tabatha Ricci (52.2kg) x Maria Oliveira (52.2kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Jamie Pickett (83.7kg) x Laureano Staropoli (84.1kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Khama Worthy (70.3kg) x Jai Herbert (70.3kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Jeff Molina (56.7kg) x Daniel Miojo (56.7kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Livinha Souza (52.2kg) x Randa Markos (52.2kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Jonathan Martinez (61.2kg) x Zviad Lazishvili (61.2kg)