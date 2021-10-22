UFC: Borrachinha vs Vettori has new change and now will be at light heavyweight | combat

The soap opera of the UFC main event this Saturday, between Paulo Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori, won another chapter. After appearing at around 96kg on Wednesday night, the Brazilian reached an agreement for the fight to take place at a light weight under 88.5kg. However, on Thursday night, Ultimate announced that the athlete would not be able to reach this mark either, and the confrontation will now be at the light heavyweight (under 93.4kg). The 20% fine on the scholarship was maintained. The information was first published by “ESPN” and confirmed by Combat.com.
Paulo Borrachinha vs. Marvin Vettori is still on his feet, but it will be played in a 88.5kg single-weight — Photo: Infoesporte
The fight was planned for the middleweight division, where both fighters made their careers and competed for the belt. However, Borrachinha arrived in Las Vegas heavier than usual, and the UFC doctors recommended that the fight be played with a married-weight, as they thought that cutting excessive weight would be dangerous for the Brazilian.
It will be the first fight for both fighters since they were defeated by Israel Adesanya in the dispute for the middleweight belt – Borrachinha in September 2020, Vettori in June this year. It was the first and only loss in the Brazilian’s career, who has 13 MMA wins before that. The Italian has a record of 17 wins, four defeats and a draw.
UFC Borrachinha x Vettori service
O Combat broadcasts the “UFC Borrachinha x Vettori” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 1:45 pm (GMT) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.
UFC Rubber vs Vettori
October 23, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)
MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):
Medium heavyweight: Paulo Borrachinha x Marvin Vettori
Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn
Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark v Joselyne Edwards
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi
Welterweight: Francisco Massaranduba vs. Dwight Grant
Light heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva
PRELIMINARY CARD (2:00 pm, Brasília time):
Middleweight: Jun Yong Park v Gregory Robocop
Lightweight: Mason Jones vs. David Onama
Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci x Maria Oliveira
Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs Laureano Staropoli
Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert
Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs Daniel Miojo
Strawweight: Livinha Souza x Randa Markos
Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili
