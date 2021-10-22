UFC: Borrachinha x Vettori will be in the under 88.5kg matchweight | combat

After the informal arrangement between the fighters, the confirmation: Paulo Borrachinha vs. Marvin Vettori, this Saturday’s UFC main event, will be disputed at 88.5kg in weight, in other words, 10 pounds (or about 4.5 kg) above the middleweight value (up to 83.9kg), category of origin of the two athletes.

The information was initially reported by the website “Yahoo Sports”. The fight was planned for the middleweight division, where both fighters made their careers and competed for the belt. However, Borrachinha arrived in Las Vegas a little heavier than usual, and the UFC doctors recommended that the fight be played in a married-weight, as they thought the excessive weight cut would be dangerous for the Brazilian – he admitted in an interview to the TV channel “Espn” which was between 95kg and 96kg on Wednesday night.

During the interview with the TV channel, Vettori and Borrachinha reached an informal agreement to do the fight at a 195-pound (88.5kg) single-weight match. This Thursday, the agreement was confirmed. In addition, the Brazilian will have to give 20% of his presentation bag to the opponent, since the initial contract was for them to weigh in the limit of 84.4kg, maximum allowed in fights that don’t count as a middleweight belt.

It will be the first fight for both fighters since they were defeated by Israel Adesanya in the dispute for the middleweight belt – Borrachinha in September 2020, Vettori in June this year. It was the first and only loss in the Brazilian’s career, who has 13 MMA wins before that. The Italian has a record of 17 wins, four defeats and a draw.

O Combat broadcasts the “UFC Borrachinha x Vettori” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 1:45 pm (GMT) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

October 23, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):

Married weight (up to 88.5kg): Paulo Borrachinha x Marvin Vettori

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark v Joselyne Edwards

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Welterweight: Francisco Massaranduba vs. Dwight Grant

Light heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

PRELIMINARY CARD (2:00 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park v Gregory Robocop

Lightweight: Mason Jones vs. David Onama

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci x Maria Oliveira

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs Laureano Staropoli

Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Flyweight: Jeff Molina vs Daniel Miojo

Strawweight: Livinha Souza x Randa Markos

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili