UK discusses response to covid-19 against forecast of 100,000 new cases per day – International

When the United Kingdom overturned the latest restrictions related to covid-19, reopening nightclubs, bars and other establishments to normal operation, on July 19, thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate what was called “Freedom Day” – which promised to be the landmark of the return to pre-pandemic life.

Three months later, however, optimism gave way to worry. With a new peak in infections, which went from 49,000 new cases a day on Wednesday, 20, authorities and experts discuss the need to adopt new measures in the current scenario – in which the government already admits that the number of cases it can reach the level of 100,000 a day.

The number was mentioned by the British Health and Welfare Secretary, Sajid Javid, on Wednesday, by calling on millions of people eligible to be vaccinated to present themselves for immunization. Javid also urged people to go back to wearing masks in crowded environments and to take covid-19 tests before gathering for the year-end celebrations.

Despite the precautions indicated by the secretary, critics point out that the British government has sent a confused message about the current moment of the pandemic in the country, and mainly has not adopted additional measures while the number of cases is still growing. This Thursday, 21, the Minister of Health Edward Argar he stated in an interview with the BBC that although the NHS is under “enormous pressure”, it is not the right time to introduce any additional measures to control the spread of covid-19.

According to the minister – who is a parliamentarian for the Conservative Party, the prime minister’s acronym Boris Johnson – The government is still working with “plan A”, which consists of relying on the expansion of the vaccination campaign, defined by him as “a race” between vaccines applied in people’s arms and the virus.

“We’re still winning the race right now, but the lead is dwindling. So what we have to do is take a final sprint to the finish line”, said the minister, who also called on the population to look for vaccination points and complete the immunization cycle.

The non-adoption of additional protection measures, however, is disputed by experts. The chairman of the British Medical Council, Chaand Nagpaul, accused authorities of being “deliberately negligent” after the health secretary immediately scrapped the government’s implementation of plan B for the coronavirus – which would consist of returning some rules on the use of masks and remote work.

“It is the intentional negligence of the Westminster government not to take any additional actions to reduce the spread of infection, such as mandatory mask wear, physical distance and ventilation requirements in high-risk environments, especially in crowded indoor spaces. These are measures that are the norm in many other nations.”, said Nagpaul, in a speech recorded by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Experts point to an alarming rise in cases in the UK since early October, and the approach of winter in the Northern Hemisphere further heightens that concern.

In just the last 28 days, 1,064,325 cases of covid-19 were diagnosed in British territory, bringing the kingdom to the second position in the number of cases in the period, behind only the US, which registered more than double, according to data from the American University Johns Hopkins.

In another interview with Sky News, the British health minister refused to draw a clear limit on what conditions would make the government implement Plan B on the pandemic, in terms of the number of cases or hospitalizations.

“We have a certain space right now [no sistema de saúde], we continue to monitor hourly, day by day, to see what’s happening with these numbers, both in terms of infection but also crucially in terms of hospitalization,” Argar told the Times Radio. “Our assessment at the moment is that the most effective way to continue control [da pandemia] is that people get booster shots.”

Currently, 67% of the UK population have completed covid-19 vaccination, and another 6% are partially immunized – meaning that 73% have some degree of immunization, according to World in Data data.