UK Records More Than 50,000 Covid Cases Daily For The First Time Since July

The UK registered on Thursday 21 more than 50,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since mid-July, confirming the deteriorating health situation, amid growing calls to re-impose restrictions such as the use of masks indoors .

The pandemic, missing for weeks in news and conversation, is back on the UK agenda.

The country has one of the highest infection rates in the world, matching levels from last winter’s wave that led to a four-month confinement.

Hospitalizations and deaths are still much lower, but they are on the rise.

The number of new daily cases rose to 52,009 on Thursday and the death toll to 115, leading to 139,146 deaths since the start of the pandemic in a country of 66 million people.

The government admitted on Wednesday that 100,000 daily cases could soon be reached, but refused to re-impose some of the restrictions lifted in July, insisting that young people get vaccinated and those over 50 receive a third booster.

“The infection numbers are high, but we are within expected parameters,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

As the situation worsens, calls for the government to launch its “plan B” increase, which includes the return of masks and telecommuting and the eventual imposition of vaccination passports in some places.

The British Medical Association accused the government of “intentional negligence”, calling the current situation “unsustainable” and calling for immediate action.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have health competences, continue to enforce the use of masks indoors.

The Johnson administration’s superliberal policy is one of the hypotheses raised by some scientists to explain the current deterioration. Other factors mentioned are the low vaccination among minors and the slowness of the booster campaign for those who were vaccinated for more than six months and see their immunity decrease.

