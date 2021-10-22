Understand the ecological messages of Duna, a sci-fi classic that hits theaters

On a desert planet called Arrakis, the Atreides family arrives to extract a rare spice called Mélange, used in interstellar travel. Lack of water, extreme environmental conditions and political intrigues are part of the scenarios of “Duna”, a classic science fiction book, which gets a new version in theaters. Published in 1965, Frank Herbert’s novel turns 56 and gains a new life on the big screen at the hands of Canadian Denis Villeneuve, a Hollywood darling who has worked with other great science fictions, such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “The Arrival”. The previous version of “Dune” by David Lynch, released in 1984, did not have the same inhospitable atmosphere that we see in the new film. Villeneuve uses his adaptation to bring out the ecological elements of Herbert’s work through photography—and reinforces them in public statements. 1 in 8 Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides (right), whose family extracts, on the desert planet Arrakis, a rare spice called Mélange, used in interstellar travel

two in 8 Life on an inhospitable planet is a challenge to human survival

3 in 8 Canadian director Denis Villeneuve adapted the book “Duna” by the American Frank Herbert, a science fiction classic published in 1965

4 in 8 Through the film’s photography, Villeneuve brings out the elements of the environmental theme of Herbert’s work

5 in 8 Villeneuve has declared his concern with climate change and reinforced the relationship between Herbert’s work and environmental issues

6 in 8 In the plot, the doctor Yueh spies on the Atreides family at the behest of Baron Harkonnen, who sadistically governs the natives of Arrakis

7 in 8 The new film version of Dune centers on a kind of prophecy focused on the character Paul Atreides

8 in 8 Amidst the Earth’s climate crisis, the book and the film dialogue with current reality and environmental causes

During the Venice Film Festival, the director not only expressed concern about climate change, he also stated that his new film carries that message to the public: “When Frank Herbert wrote ‘Dune’ in the 1960s, at the time, it was a portrait of the century 20, but I think more and more the work has become a prediction of what will happen in the 21st century and, unfortunately, the book is much more relevant today.”

Dune’s climatic fiction

According to Bruno Birth, director of the DunaCast podcast, Herbert, even before being a writer, was already very connected to environmental issues. Born in Tacoma, United States, his childhood took place in one of several ecological and socialist communes of the 1920s. the work to ecologists”, he comments.

Villeneuve, in turn, makes this intention evident in the feature. For Adriana Amaral, doctor in social communication and professor at UNISINOS, “the racial, colonial and environmental criticism, as well as the genre of climate fiction (climate fiction)” is very clear in the work of the Canadian director.

Also known as cli-fi, the subgenre of climate fiction currently appears in the work of authors such as Jeff VanderMeer and Kim Stanley Robinson, the latter having released, in 2020, the book “The Ministry for the Future”, in which he even offers practical proposals for activism.

Works like these are extremely important as warnings about possible futures. This is the perspective of Bibiana Haygert, author of the Climax newsletter and mentor of courses on climate awareness. The researcher believes that fiction, and especially cinema, can help make difficult themes more palatable to all types of audiences, precisely because it is a more engaging and stimulating format.

In the case of science fiction, there is even more potential to draw audiences into realities that seem impossible today. “This is very interesting to talk about the climate issue, because when we are just living day after day, it is very difficult to notice the changes happening”, comments Bibiana. “More than that, what leads many to not want to know about the subject is the difficulty in getting out of this crisis, how we control climate change and avoid its greatest impacts. For many, survival itself seems impossible in the near future.”

This becomes exemplary clear in Herbert’s work when we learn about the work of the father of the character Liet-Kynes, the first ecologist on the planet Arrakis and creator of a terraforming plan — that is, an environmental engineering process capable of modifying the atmosphere, temperature, surface topography or ecology of a planet, moon or other environments so as to be closer to the terrestrial ecosystem.

Bruno Birth comments that the Dune universe empire itself already has a colonizing strategy when exploring the planets of its system, but in the case of Arrakis, it was found to be more economically interesting to keep it desert, since the spice Mélange , found in the sands, became a technological, political and economic asset of great importance.

purposeful science fiction

As a fan culture researcher, Adriana believes that the new Duna can mobilize audiences to fight for environmental issues. This is a phenomenon that has occurred, for example, in the fan base of K-Pop (Korean pop music), which started to have greater activism to causes related to the Amazon after a campaign carried out by the BTS group. “I believe this is going to hit hard in fandom and people who research activism already have data on this,” he adds.

After all, what has been observed is that just as other science fiction subgenres such as cyberpunk go beyond fiction to become political movements, there is also something similar happening in the case of Solarpunk, which proposes sustainable futures based on technology.

Bibiana believes that it is precisely this type of more purposeful approach from Solarpunk and Robinson’s book “The Ministry for the Future” that we are most in need of. “We hear a lot that phrase ‘it’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism’ and it’s not just capitalism’s fault. We humans have an immense facility to imagine the worst possible scenarios,” she comments. “Apocalyptic narratives have always existed. Now, figuring out how to get out of the problem and the possibility of a better future seems increasingly difficult.”

The fact that Duna focuses, precisely, on a kind of prophecy focused on the character Paul Atreides brings both this basis of faith and a strategic element. After all, as also exposed in Villeneuve’s film, Arrakis was to be a paradise if the terraforming plan had been followed.

It is at this point that Julia Brazolim, astronomy designer and evangelist in the Exoplanet Mission project, sees connections between fiction and reality: “Duna makes us reflect on how natural resources are explored, how it is with oil, and how far its exploration goes. . It also addresses the fact that there is a shortage of water and that the water and climate crises are increasingly impacting along with intense political crises among countries that want to obtain oil.”

survival technology

Along with messianism, Duna also brings feasible and technological strategies for thinking about survival in inhospitable environments. It is interesting to note, for example, that the terraforming project itself does not exclude the famous 900 meter long “worms”, which are precisely responsible for producing spice and oxygen on the planet Arrakis. That is, the terraforming plan never had a predatory intention of human supremacy, but rather of being a system that sought environmental balance.

For this, every resource is important. Moisture, more than water, is extremely valuable in the Dune universe, as Villeneuve shows in a scene in which it is explained that each planted palm consumes enough water to hydrate dozens of people. Greetings and votes of confidence are made not with the whiskers, as in the past, but with the moisture of the saliva and even the corpses are processed to remove water. To survive in the desert, the natives of Arrakis, known as Fremen, wear the so-called “stillsuits”, which are insulating clothing and allow the recycling of excrescences in order to optimize resources as much as possible.

Thus, Duna can be defined as suggested by biologist and professor Alex Oliveira: a timeless work in which there already existed a series of ecological discussions and concerns that reverberate more than ever in contemporaneity. “It’s an epic work that talks about environmental preservation, which makes it a current and necessary work to be read and reflected on from an ecological perspective and that parallels the urgency of the present”, he concludes.