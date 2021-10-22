Understand why WHO says pandemic will drag through 2022

The covid-19 pandemic “will last another year than it needs to,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The statement was made by Bruce Aylward, a senior director of the entity in an interview with the BBC. Also according to Aylward, this means that the crisis could “easily drag deep into 2022”.

The explanation for this is simple: lack of vaccine in poor countries.

Credit: Jair Ferreira Belaface/istockUnequal distribution of vaccines is a problem that will contribute to delaying the end of the pandemic

To get an idea, according to data from Our World in Data and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than 5% of the population in Africa was vaccinated with the first dose. And worst of all, there are no signs that vaccination will accelerate in these poorer countries.

Meanwhile, an additional dose of immunizing agents is already being discussed in higher-income countries.

That is why the WHO has been against the application of the third dose. For the organization, the global priority at this time is a more equitable distribution of vaccines.

“Do we really need to step up, or do you know what’s going to happen? This pandemic will last another year than it needs to,” predicts Bruce Aylward.

Credit: Araelf/istockCovid pandemic is expected to drag on through 2022, according to WHO

According to the BBC report, The People’s Vaccine, an alliance of charities, reported that only one in seven doses promised by pharmaceutical companies and rich countries is actually reaching the poorest nations of destination.

According to this survey, Africa is responsible for only 2.6% of the doses administered worldwide.