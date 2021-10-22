Unilever warns of rising prices as inflation worsens

Unilever has warned that inflation is likely to accelerate next year and its prices will have to rise further as consumer goods companies struggle to offset rising energy and other costs.

The company on Thursday announced third-quarter sales growth above forecasts and maintained its profit margin forecast for the year, defying fears of some analysts of a cut.

But Unilever’s finance chief, Graeme Pitkethly, predicted persistent inflationary pressures. “We expect inflation to be higher next year than this year,” he told reporters, adding that the peak in the first half of 2022 is likely to be moderate thereafter.

Rivals Procter & Gamble and Nestle said this week they will also raise prices further.

But analysts say Unilever faces a difficult task given its greater exposure to emerging markets, where inflation is strongest and there are signs that consumers are switching to cheaper local brands.

In the third quarter, Unilever said sales of deodorants, skin care products and ice cream increased.

Inflation in the consumer goods industry has been high, although Unilever says it sees a smaller impact because of its bargaining power.

Aided by price increases, Unilever maintained its operating margin forecast for the year. In July, it cut the forecast from “slightly up” to “almost stable”.

Palm and soy oil and petroleum products such as resin were some of the areas of cost pressure, while ocean freight prices were 10 and 15 times higher than at the end of 2019, he added.

Amidst logistical challenges, Unilever is keeping stock in reserve to maintain availability on retail shelves.