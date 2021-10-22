United States Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile Technology – News

THE United States Navy reported on Thursday (21) that the Americans have successfully tested hypersonic missile technology, a new weapons system that has already been employed by China and Russia.

The test, carried out on Wednesday (20) at NASA facilities in Virginia, is a “vital step in the development of a common hypersonic missile designed by the Navy,” he said in a statement.

“This test demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies, capabilities, and prototype systems in a realistic operating environment,” explained the Navy.

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles, can fly at more than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5). However, they are more maneuverable than ballistics and can trace a low trajectory in the atmosphere, making it difficult to neutralize them.

Ambassador Robert Wood, permanent representative of the United States at the Conference on Disarmament, expressed his concern earlier this week after reports that the China had run a test in August with a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

According to the Financial Times newspaper, China launched a hypersonic missile that completed a round the world before landing, failing to reach its objective.

“We are very concerned about what China is doing on the hypersonic front,” admitted Wood, who next week will step down in Geneva after seven years. China insisted that testing was routine for a new space mission, not a missile.

Wood warned that Russia also has hypersonic technology and that while the United States has refrained from developing military capability in this field, it now has no choice but to respond in kind.

In 2019, China presented a medium-range hypersonic missile, the DF-17, capable of traveling 2,000 kilometers and capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The missile mentioned in the Financial Times article is another, with greater range. It can be put into orbit before returning to the atmosphere to reach its objective.

THE Russia recently launched a hypersonic missile, the Zircon, from a submarine, and since the end of 2019 has in service the hypersonic missiles with nuclear capacity Avangard, capable of traveling up to Mach 27, changing course and altitude.

The Pentagon hopes to develop its first hypersonic weapons by 2025 and has said they are one of its “highest priorities.”