US Confirms Authorization for Covid Vaccine Mix and Booster Dose for Those Taking Janssen | Vaccines

, originally a single dose, to all those who received this immunizing agent. Some priority groups that received Moderna’s vaccine may receive booster , as it was already authorized for patients from the same groups who took the Pfizer immunizing agent.

Furthermore, it will be possible to “mix” the brands — that is, whoever took Pfizer can receive Moderna or Janssen, for example, in the booster dose. In the case of booster with the Moderna vaccine, half a dose of the immunizing agent will be applied.

With that, 52 million people will be able to receive the extra doses from Friday.

Announced tonight by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new guidelines are in line with the recommendations of the FDA, the US health surveillance regulatory agency equivalent to Anvisa.

It is worth remembering that these measures are valid for the US, for now, and that Brazil has other rules for the application of booster doses.

This week, the US government detailed the plan to immunize children aged 5 to 11, a public that has not yet started to be vaccinated.

Understand the changes below:

What vaccine is this? Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

The new guideline recommends boosting everyone in the US who has had the Janssen vaccine, which is a single dose. This public should seek a booster from two months after vaccination with this immunizing agent.

The CDC board has not explicitly said whether or not to recommend that Janssen vaccinated should be boosted with the same brand vaccine or whether it is better to mix it up—the choice is up to the patient.

The reason for this, according to US health officials, is that the single dose of Janssen offers less protection than the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna. The idea, therefore, would be to equal the efficiency levels of immunizers for all Americans.

What vaccine is this? Modern

In the case of those who took Moderna, the booster is valid for the following groups that have been vaccinated for at least six months:

Over 65 years old

nursing home residents

People over 50 with comorbidities

Adults of any age who are at greater risk of infection due to health problems or work or living conditions (health workers, teachers, detainees, people in shelters)

These are the same reinforcement rules for those who took both doses of Pfizer.

The United States stagnated in mass immunization after an accelerated first semester in dose distribution. The reason for this is the resistance of part of the population to be vaccinated against Covid-19 – which generated an increase in cases and deaths at the beginning of this second semester. Only 56.7% of the American population is fully vaccinated.

