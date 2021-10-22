US fights against ‘stealthing’, removal of condoms without women’s consent | World

“Stealthing” is a newly established term that refers to the removal of the condom during sexual intercourse without the consent of others. The battle against this practice is gaining momentum in the United States. In early October, California became the first state to pass a law that penalizes the practice of “stealthing”.

The practice of removing a condom without consent in sex generates debate about sexual violence

Taking condoms without consent becomes a crime in California; understand what is ‘stealthing’

One day, during sexual intercourse, Brooke noticed something frightening: her partner no longer had a condom.

“My heart almost stopped at that point,” said Brooke, whose name was changed to preserve her privacy.

The incident, which took place last year, left her nervous, depressed and worried that she might have become pregnant or contracted an infection.

But most of all, she wondered if she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

Brooke, who was then 28 and studying in Tennessee, says she reacted as if she had been the victim of “rape.”

He found contradictory information on the Internet, “until I finally knew I could consider what happened as a form of sexual assault.”

The experience affected her a lot. She felt “very scared, very stressed” when having sex, “constantly” checking that the condom was still in the right place.

Viewing this as a form of aggression helped her to process, accept and understand that she was the victim rather than the culprit, she said.

make the practice a crime

US politicians strive to outlaw this practice by law, which would pave the way for filing complaints.

Among these representatives is Cristina García, who proposed the California law from her own experience.

When he realized how frequent “stealthing” is and discovered that there are communities on the Internet that encourage the practice, García considered passing a law. In 2017, it made its first legislative proposal.

In October of this year, the governor of California enacted a law that allows victims to claim financial compensation.

Other places in the United States also tried to pass similar laws, but that didn’t happen.

For Melissa Agard, a Wisconsin Democrat who proposed an anti-stealthing bill in 2017, the fact that lawmakers are mostly male makes them more likely to “downplay” this issue.

“I think it’s hard for them to listen to these discussions that make them uncomfortable,” he said.

A study published in the United States in 2019 showed that 12% of respondents between 21 and 30 years old have already suffered “stealthing”.