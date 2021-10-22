US hypersonic missile test fails | World

The US hypersonic weapons program suffered a setback on Thursday (21) after a rocket test of a hypersonic weapon failed.

The test was aimed at validating aspects of one of the hypersonic glider vehicles being developed by the Pentagon, according to the Reuters news agency.

The problem comes days after the “Financial Times” newspaper revealed that China had tested a hypersonic missile with a nuclear capability that circled planet Earth (see below).

The Chinese test took place in August and had been kept a secret. After the newspaper’s revelation, US President Joe Biden said “yes” when asked if he was worried.

In addition to the US and China, Russia and North Korea are also working on the development of hypersonic technology.

Dictator Kim Jong-un’s regime tested a hypersonic missile last month, and Vladimir Putin’s government in October 2020 (see the video below).

Hard to track, supersonic technology is considered the next generation of weapons.

Hypersonic weapons are launched by a rocket into space (like ships used in space missions, for example) and fly with their own momentum at five times the speed of sound (at about 6,200 km/h or 340 m/h s).

They are capable of orbiting around the Earth and are maneuverable and can be deviated from their initial course.

According to the “Financial Times”, the Chinese hypersonic glider was armed with a nuclear warhead and was launched by a Long Marche-type rocket.

The missile circled the planet in low orbit before descending towards a target, but missed its target by about 38 km. Even so, the test surprised US officials.