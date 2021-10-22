US intelligence report sounds new weather alert | World

Rising global temperatures pose a growing risk to the national security of people. U.S, as countries struggle to decide who will pay the costs of green transition, they maneuver for Arctic advantages and deal with side effects such as drought and migration. The findings are a new report from the American intelligence community released on Thursday (21).

The document is the first of its kind to investigate the relationships between the climate changes and the US national security. The report predicts that countries will fail to deliver on promises to limit global temperature warming to 1.5°C, with the mark likely to be passed by 2030.

Instead of seeing the climate changes as a form of cooperation between countries, the report treats the problem as a new battleground. geopolitical. According to the document, disproportionately affected poor countries will demand help from richer countries. China and India will have difficulty getting rid of the coal. And some governments could unilaterally implement geoengineering technologies to cool their regions, creating conflicts.

“We believe the risk of geopolitical tensions will increase in the coming years,” said a US intelligence official. USA involved in the preparation of the report, citing the struggle of countries against climate changes.

The report was commissioned by President Joe Biden in January and produced by Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The version released this Thursday projects trends until 2040 and is based on several studies and forecasts by the US government and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“We are aware, but in this estimate we don’t trust the small minority’s scientific perspectives on climate changes, ranging from those who consider them non-existent, to those who see them as a short-term existential threat to humanity”, says the document.