Vacuum! Chico Pinheiro leaves Rodrigo Bocardi unanswered at ‘Bom Dia SP’ | Television



Chico Pinheiro doesn’t realize he’s live and leaves Rodrigo Bocardi in a vacuum at ‘Bom Dia SP’ – Reproduction

Chico Pinheiro doesn’t realize he’s live and leaves Rodrigo Bocardi in a vacuum at ‘Bom Dia SP’reproduction

Published 10/22/2021 10:30 | Updated 10/22/2021 10:38 AM

São Paulo – Journalist Chico Pinheiro, who has the habit of talking with colleagues from the “Bom Dia SP” newspaper before “Bom Dia Brasil”, left Rodrigo Bocardi and Tiago Scheuer in a vacuum this Friday morning. Instead of reporting the newspaper’s highlights, he didn’t realize he was live and kept his head down, fiddling with his cell phone and tablet.

Around 7:27 am, Bocardi called the participation of Chico, who appeared relaxed in his chair. “Tiago Scheuer misses you. Tell us, are you ready for this Good Morning Brazil?”, joked Bocardi. “Very ready,” said the anchor.

“Holding this country, Chico Pinheiro. Let’s go, everyone holding your arm because the situation in the economy is not good,” said Bocardi, who hoped that his colleague would make amends with the day’s news. But Pinheiro kept his head down looking at his cell phone, while Bocardi and Scheuer waited for the highlights.

“Let’s talk. Look, how long have I not been talking to São Paulo. I miss you, Rodrigo Bocardi. I’m talking to Minas every day. We’ve been talking enormously here,” commented Chico. “We are always waiting for you here,” said the anchor of the São Paulo newspaper. “Open those arms and welcome me. Today is the day of Oxalá, Epá Babá!”, commented Pinheiro, while typing on the tablet.

Bocardi and Scheuer were visibly confused by the situation. “What will we have on this Good Morning Brazil today? I already spoke here earlier… This stampede by the Ministry of Economy, the dollar up there, inflation out of control… And so on”, gave the cue to journalist.

“That’s right, boy. That’s it, and so on. I mean, if it’s going I don’t know. But it doesn’t stay either,” said Chico. Rodrigo gave a nervous laugh, not knowing what else to do. “Okay, that’s it. Good Morning Brasil 8:30am. We’ll be back after the highlights,” added Scheuer. Chico only returned to talk with colleagues at 7:31 am.

“Now, yes. Chico Pinheiro, let’s go. Live for real. Were you able to get into your computer and bring us these highlights?”, asked Bocardi. “Yes, but… First of all, as I am an educated young man, good morning, Tiago. Good morning to you in São Paulo, where I am a citizen. I lived there for 20 years, I love it there and I miss seeing Avenida Roberto Marinho,” stated Chico Pinheiro. Then he said he didn’t notice he was live.

“Now I want to know what, I was on the air there in São Paulo with you?”, asked Pinheiro. “I was, live,” said Scheuer. “Here, everything is live”, completed the São Paulo presenter. “I was here reading and all, chatting, but I didn’t even notice,” said Pinheiro, amused.

“The thing is, I was on the computer watching exactly the highlights. I thought you guys in São Paulo were at halftime, testing your voice, that sort of thing. And I’m good here. That’s a danger,” he explained.

and Chico Pinheiro who didn’t know he was live KKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/NAMcmKPLpM — Matheus (@matheusdevdd) October 22, 2021

@chico_pine being rude to @rodrigobocardi and @xoia he needs to improve a lot to get close to the charisma and education of these two presenters of #BDSP #tamojuntorodrigo — Eliezer Maginador (@Maginator) October 22, 2021

Chico pine is already smooth on the ship, after all it’s Friday only #BDSP — Anísio Silva (@anisiosilvaagro) October 22, 2021

All that’s left was to tell Chico pine….otherwise, it’s okay…kkkkkkk laughs a lot — MILMEUCOMMILTEU? (@mariaduddamel) October 22, 2021

Chico Pinheiro made a live entry at Bom dia SP, he didn’t know it was on the air and stayed there at the computer picking up corn on the keyboard. He must have received a call, because he came in again apologizing to the people of SP #Good morning Brazil — Thais (@thaiscp) October 22, 2021