Vagner Mancini’s real salary at Grêmio

Vagner Mancini earns no more than R$550 thousand at Grêmio, an amount that includes payments made to his technical committee. The coach’s salary has been the subject of several speculations since last week, when he signed a contract with the team.

Initially, it was disclosed that the salaries would be R$700 thousand, but after checking the Portal do Gremista, we found out that the salary was R$550 thousand and including the payment for his three squires. So, this represents a value 21.5% lower than the one mentioned above.

Another important issue is related to the prize that will be paid in case of staying in the first division. So, Vagner Mancini will earn something between R$ 800 thousand and R$ 1 million. Before, the amount circulating was R$ 5 million, but the information was denied by Romildo Bolzan.

There is also an award in case of a vacancy in the pre-Libertadores, something that was requested by the coach Mancini, to encourage him even more in this battle against the relegation zone. However, the Gremista Portal has not yet been able to confirm these values.

When will Vagner Mancini win at Grêmio?

Vagner Mancini signed a contract until the end of 2022 and thinks the team can fight for big things next year. But he will only remain if the team continues in Serie A. See how much he will earn coaching Grêmio:

R$550 thousand in salary, including the technical commission;

Between R$ 800 thousand and R$ 1 million to keep the team in the elite.

President Romildo had said he would spare no effort to avoid the second division. After all, the club would lose more than R$80 million with television rights alone.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA